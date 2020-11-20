‘Warframe’ evolves the next-gen looter shooter on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Digital Extremes will usher in a new age for Warframe on PlayStation 5 this year and later on Xbox Series X. From a single tileset and four Warframes in 2013 to 18 planets, three open worlds, 30 Quests, and 44 Warframes today, Warframe’s 60 million players will soon have the opportunity to experience the Origin System in an all new light.

Taking full advantage of the power of next-gen consoles, Warframe will run at up to 4K resolution and 60fps. Drastically improved loading times get players into the action as fast as possible and create a seamless experience as Tenno race from player-filled towns to massive and weird Open Worlds.

Watch the Warframe PS5 reveal trailer below:

Enhanced Lighting & Graphics

The all new Enhanced Renderer ups the ante on dynamic lighting. From the neon underbelly of Fortuna, to the newest landscape on the Infested moon of Deimos… there’s no better place to see the stunning differences. The light from the sun now casts long shadows through the trees, foliage creates dynamic shadows as you stalk through it, and the reflections of the dense Cetus market can be seen across your Warframe as you stroll through.

A game-wide texture remaster adds new levels of detail and enhanced color throughout the experience and also reduces the space Warframe will take up on your hard drive!

Cross-Generation Play

This new hardware generation also elevates cooperative team-play by giving squads around the world one of their most desired features: cross-generation play!

For PS4 and PS5 owners, this means Tenno will be able to move seamlessly between platforms, playing with teammates regardless if they’re on PS4 or PS5. Gamers’ profiles and their progress will be saved and will follow them as they move onto PS5.

Look for details on Xbox One Series X cross-generation play in the future.

Credit: Digital Extremes

Activities, Next-Gen Controls & More On PlayStation 5

The next generation of Warframe also takes advantage of many of the new and unique features of PlayStation 5.

Progress Activities will show you exactly how close you are to earning a Trophy, while Challenge Activities will get you right into the action with no need to load the game. The first will be a Sanctuary Onslaught Challenge, with more to come!

At launch using the PS5’s Adaptive Triggers, players will experience the impact of every shot fired with each trigger pull, bringing a new level of immersion and thrill to your actions without comprising the tight, fast, fluid and responsive controls that you can only get in Warframe.

In the future, as Digital Extremes explores Sony’s advanced Haptic technology, it aims to further immerse the player with unique vibration patterns that match in-game environments: from feeling the cold snow crunch under your feet on Venus in contrast to the soft-footing of a dusty Mars settlement!

PS Plus Pack Exclusive: Dualsense Inspired Syandana

PS5 and PS4 owners can celebrate the next generation by downloading the free, exclusive Warframe®: PlayStation Plus Booster Pack (an approximately $30 value) to get started. This exclusive pack contains a new Sedai Obsidian Syandana — a design inspired by the new DualSense Controller — an Experience Booster, in-game Currency Booster, Credits and Premium Credits.

Players can download Warframe for free on PS4, PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch now. Look out for the game soon on PS5 and Xbox One Series X.