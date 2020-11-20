Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

Latest ‘Warframe’ update ‘Deimos: Arcana’ out now on PC

Strike back against the Infected.

Published

Warframe - Deimos: Arcana
Credit: Digital Extremes

Following Warframe’s open-world expansion ‘Heart of Deimos’, Digital Extremes are giving players the chance to strike back against the Infested in the newest update ‘Deimos: Arcana’. The new update is available now on PC.

Tenno (players’ in-game name) can counter attack the Infested seemingly infinite infantry with unmatched ferocity by suiting up in the Necramech, a shield-wielding Thano-Tech mech equipped with a sword. Players can impale and then throw enemies into the air with Bonewidow, who also carries a deadly Infested rocket launcher, bringing immensely powerful fun and grisly experimentation to the Cambion Drift.

To confront new enemies like the Mitosid (that, when shot, duplicates!), a new assortment of weapons, items, and specialty Warframes will be available. By completing missions and earning standing, Tenno can arm themselves with Infested Beam Pistols, Cernos, Nunchaku, Arm Cannons, new Kit Guns, Arcanes, Augments, and more. They can collect the beautifully glassy Gara Deluxe Collection, earn standing at Grandma’s Remedy Workshop, pick up new Infested K-Drive Skins and much more.

Warframe - Deimos: Arcana
Warframe - Deimos: Arcana
Warframe - Deimos: Arcana
Warframe - Deimos: Arcana
Warframe - Deimos: Arcana
Warframe - Deimos: Arcana
Warframe - Deimos: Arcana
Warframe - Deimos: Arcana
Warframe - Deimos: Arcana
Warframe - Deimos: Arcana
Warframe - Deimos: Arcana
Warframe - Deimos: Arcana
Warframe - Deimos: Arcana
Warframe - Deimos: Arcana

Strengthening player desire to explore the pustulating landscape of the Cambion Drift, the developers have built four deep new underground levels. Combined with Vault Bounties and Hunting and Conservation offerings, players will have more depth and variety than ever before in their open world journeys.

Deimos: Arcana is available now on PC and later on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X. Gather more slithery details on Deimos: Arcana by visiting the official Warframe website.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Ashley Jordan Ashley Jordan

EF Country

Premiere: watch Ashley Jordan’s video for ‘Gone Girl’

The video is available exclusively on EF Country.

1 day ago
Emily in Paris Emily in Paris

TV

‘Emily in Paris’ season 2: 10 things we want

We share our thoughts on the next season of Lily Collins' Netflix hit.

4 days ago
Walter Presents: The Nordic Murders Walter Presents: The Nordic Murders

TV

Walter Presents: ‘The Nordic Murders’ coming to More4 in December

The full boxset will be available on All 4.

5 days ago
Kylie Minogue Kylie Minogue

Music

Kylie Minogue makes chart History as new album ‘DISCO’ hits number 1

The pop icon has broken a new record.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you