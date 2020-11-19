The Twisted And The Twilight DLC Announced For ‘Total War: Warhammer 2’

The Twisted and The Twighlight is the next DLC instalment for the already massive Total War: Warhammer 2. Available from 3rd December, The Twisted and The Twilight will bring a long awaited update to the Wood Elves and Skaven by introducing a new faction for each race.

The Heralds of Ariel are the new addition to the Wood Elves and are led by the Heralds of Ariel, literally one soul split into two separate entities. Meanwhile, Clan Moulder are at the forefront of the Skaven changes and will be led by Throt The Unclean.

Watch the official trailer below:

Both new factions bring with them new units, legendary lords, legendary heroes, unique game mechanics, missions and more. Both factions will be playable in either Mortal Empires and Eye of the Vortex campaigns.

The Twisted and The Twilight highlights:

2 new factions – Heralds of Ariel and Clan Moulder

Heralds of Ariel and Clan Moulder 2 legendary lords – The Sisters of Twilight and Throt The Unclean

The Sisters of Twilight and Throt The Unclean 2 legendary hero units – Ariel, Queen of Athel Loren, and Ghoritch

Ariel, Queen of Athel Loren, and Ghoritch 9 Units – Zoats, Brood Horrors, Great Stag Knights, Mutant Rat Ogres and more

Zoats, Brood Horrors, Great Stag Knights, Mutant Rat Ogres and more 6 regiments of renown – Including the Pit Fighters of Hell’s Deep, Wraiths of the Frozen Heart and more.

The Twisted and The Twilight DLC is available to pre-order now on Steam, if you buy it before the release date you’ll bag yourself a 10% discount.

Check out some more artwork in our gallery below: