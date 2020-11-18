Win a bundle featuring ‘Mothra’ and ‘Ishirō Honda Double Feature’

Eureka Entertainment to release ‘Mothra’, Ishirō Honda’s stunningly inventive monster adventure-fantasy, on home video for the first time in the UK. Available on Blu-ray from 16 November 2020 as part of The Masters of Cinema Series in a Limited Edition set of only 3000 copies, featuring a Hardbound Case, 60-page Perfect Bound Collector’s Book & Reversible Poster.

One of the most iconic Japanese kaiju, ‘Mothra’ has appeared in over a dozen feature films. Presented here is her debut, a gloriously vibrant piece of filmmaking that forever changed how kaiju eiga would be produced in Japan.

Following reports of human life on Infant Island, the supposedly deserted site of atomic bomb tests, an international expedition to the heavily-radiated island discovers a native tribe and tiny twin female fairies called “Shobijin” who guard a sacred egg. The overzealous expedition leader kidnaps the Shobijin to exhibit in a Tokyo stage show but soon they summon their protector, hatching the egg and releasing a giant caterpillar. When Mothra arrives in Japan and transforms into her final form, the nation and its people face their destruction.

Psychedelically colourful, with an intelligent, benevolent protector as its lead kaiju, ‘Mothra’ was radically different to every other monster movie that had come before it, and it remains a classic of the genre to this day. The Masters of Cinema Series is proud to present Ishirō Honda’s ‘Mothra’ on Blu-ray for the first time on home video in the UK.

Eureka Entertainment to release an Ishirō Honda Double Feature: ‘The H-Man & Battle in Outer Space’, two classics of Japanese sci-fi cinema, on Blu-ray for the first time on home video in the UK. Released on 16 November as part of The Masters of Cinema Series, featuring a Limited Edition O-Card Slipcase (First Print Run of 2000 copies only].

In Tokyo, a mysterious radioactive liquid is dissolving people into slimy, sentient, seemingly indestructible, blobs of destruction! Part-Japanese gangster noir, part-gooey body melting horror, ‘The H-Man’ (Bijo to Ekitai-ningen – ‘Beauty and the Liquid People’) is one of the most unique sci-fi films of the 1950s.

A series of mysterious catastrophes sweep the globe, causing the world’s scientists to conclude that beings from another planet are attacking Earth, and the world must unite to defend itself in a gigantic battle in outer space! With wonderful special effects sequences by Eiji Tsuburaya (‘Godzilla’, ‘Ultraman’), and a rousing score by Akira Ifukube (‘Godzilla’), ‘Battle in Outer Space’ is a glorious sci-fi extravaganza.

The Masters of Cinema Series is proud to present two classics of Japanese sci-fi cinema, both directed by the great Ishirō Honda, for the first time ever on home video in the UK.

