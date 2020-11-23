Win a DVD / Book bundle with ‘A Christmas Gift From Bob’

To celebrate the home entertainment release of ‘A Christmas Gift From Bob’, we are thrilled to be hosting a competition to win the film on DVD and the newly re-released book by James Bowen ‘A Christmas Gift from Bob’.

‘A Christmas Gift From Bob’ is the ‘purrfect’ Christmas sequel to the international hit film ‘A Street Cat Named Bob’ and is available to download November 27th and on DVD November 30th from Lionsgate.

In ‘A Christmas Gift From Bob’, James looks back at the last Christmas he and Bob spent scraping a living on the streets and how Bob helped him through one of his toughest times – providing strength, friendship and inspiration. Ultimately teaching each other about the true meaning of Christmas spirit along the way.

Credit: Lionsgate

#AChristmasGiftFromBob

Follow Lionsgate on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LionsgateUK

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LionsgateUK

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lionsgateuk/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/LionsgateFilmsUK

For your chance to win the bundle, which consists of 1 DVD copy of ‘A Christmas Gift From Bob’ and 1 copy of the book ‘A Christmas Gift From Bob’ by James Bowen, enter below:

a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Sunday 6th December 2020.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions