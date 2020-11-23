Win a DVD / Book bundle with ‘A Christmas Gift From Bob’

Connect with us

To celebrate the home entertainment release of ‘A Christmas Gift From Bob’, we are thrilled to be hosting a competition to win the film on DVD and the newly re-released book by James Bowen ‘A Christmas Gift from Bob’.

‘A Christmas Gift From Bob’ is the ‘purrfect’ Christmas sequel to the international hit film ‘A Street Cat Named Bob’ and is available to download November 27th and on DVD November 30th from Lionsgate.

In ‘A Christmas Gift From Bob’, James looks back at the last Christmas he and Bob spent scraping a living on the streets and how Bob helped him through one of his toughest times – providing strength, friendship and inspiration. Ultimately teaching each other about the true meaning of Christmas spirit along the way.

A Christmas Gift From Bob
Credit: Lionsgate

For your chance to win the bundle, which consists of 1 DVD copy of ‘A Christmas Gift From Bob’ and 1 copy of the book ‘A Christmas Gift From Bob’ by James Bowen, enter below:

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Sunday 6th December 2020.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 13.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

