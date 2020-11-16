Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Kristian Bush announces 2nd Annual 20th Anniversary Holiday Extravaganza show

Join the Sugarland star’s virtual party.

Published

Kristian Bush
Credit: Kristian Bush

Singer-songwriter Kristian Bush, who is best-known as one half of Sugarland, has announced The Kristian Bush Virtual 2nd Annual 20th Anniversary Holiday Extravaganza.

Taking place on 29th November 2020 at 8pm GMT, the show has been purposely scheduled so Bush’s UK and European fans can get involved. Tickets for the show cost $35 and are available from www.momenthouse.com/kristianbush.

There are meet and greet packages and posters also available for sale.

As part of Sugarland, Bush has released 6 studio albums and he released his debut solo album ‘Paint It All’ in 2002. His most recent solo release was the 2015 album ‘Southern Gravity’.

The latest Sugarland release was ‘Bigger’, which arrived in 2018, and featured a collaboration with Taylor Swift. Sugarland performed at C2C: Country to Country in 2018 in support of the album.

Bush also works as a producer and he produced Lindsay Ell’s 2017 album ‘The Project’.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Chris Stapleton Chris Stapleton

EF Country

Chris Stapleton – ‘Starting Over’ album review

The Country superstar releases his best album yet.

4 days ago
Walter Presents: Seaside Hotel Walter Presents: Seaside Hotel

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Seaside Hotel’ Season 2 on All 4 in December

The sun-drenched series is back next month.

6 days ago
Borderlands Collection Borderlands Collection

Games & Tech

2K Games Have You Covered For Gaming Gifts this Xmas

A wide range of titles available.

7 days ago
My Summer as a Goth My Summer as a Goth

Film

‘My Summer As A Goth’ review

A young girl is drawn in by a mysterious goth.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you