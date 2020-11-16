Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

EF Country Podcast Episode 58: All the action from the 54th Annual CMA Awards

Pip and Laura discuss the winners from last week’s ceremony.

Published

Eric Church
Credit: Donn Jones/CMA

Last week Nashville came together, in a socially distanced way of course, to celebrate the winners of the CMA Awards.

Hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, the night saw Maren Morris win big, taking home three of the top awards. Luke Combs walked away with two awards and Eric Church finally won Entertainer of the Year.

In this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura dive into all of the action from the night, discuss the winners and more.

Choose your platform below and don’t forget to subscribe…

Apple Music

Listen to Episode 58 now

Podomatic

Spotify

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Chris Stapleton Chris Stapleton

EF Country

Chris Stapleton – ‘Starting Over’ album review

The Country superstar releases his best album yet.

4 days ago
Walter Presents: Seaside Hotel Walter Presents: Seaside Hotel

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Seaside Hotel’ Season 2 on All 4 in December

The sun-drenched series is back next month.

6 days ago
The Twelve The Twelve

TV

Walter Presents: ‘The Twelve’ preview – a binge watch worth sticking with

The best Belgian drama yet?

7 days ago
Borderlands Collection Borderlands Collection

Games & Tech

2K Games Have You Covered For Gaming Gifts this Xmas

A wide range of titles available.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you