EF Country Podcast Episode 58: All the action from the 54th Annual CMA Awards

Last week Nashville came together, in a socially distanced way of course, to celebrate the winners of the CMA Awards.

Hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, the night saw Maren Morris win big, taking home three of the top awards. Luke Combs walked away with two awards and Eric Church finally won Entertainer of the Year.

In this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura dive into all of the action from the night, discuss the winners and more.

