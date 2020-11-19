Connect with us

Ashley Jordan

EF Country

Premiere: watch Ashley Jordan's video for 'Gone Girl'

The video is available exclusively on EF Country.

Published

Rising Country singer-songwriter Ashley Jordan is premiering the official music video for her new single ‘Gone Girl’ right here today!

Directed by Paul Travers, the emotionally charged video shows the aftermath of a relationship gone wrong. Actors McKenzie “Kenzie” Klem and Brian Dole bring the storyline to life about a seemingly good relationship gone sour and the impending aftershock of the breakup.

Ashley shares, “‘Gone Girl’ is about how easy it is to walk the line of insanity when you feel your life is falling apart over love-gone-bad. It happens all the time – we put everything we have into loving someone and when it doesn’t work out, the fallout is devastating.  But it was important for me to share this song because I wanted to address the fact that we humans often try to hide our pain and devastation behind a smile – and I wanted to acknowledge that sometimes the end of a relationship can literally push someone over the edge.

She continues, “Everyone on set could feel Kenzie and Brian’s passion and intensity as they told the ‘Gone Girl’ story and allowed us all to witness their downfall.”

“Gone Girl” will be available for streaming/purchase on all online platforms tomorrow, Friday 20th November.

For more information on Ashley Jordan, please visit https://ashleyjordanmusic.com/.

