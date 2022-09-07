Kristian Bush announces ‘New Blue’ – the third instalment in his ’52’ album series

GRAMMY® Award winning singer/songwriter Kristian Bush today announces his third installment of his four-album layered release ’52- New Blue’ will be released September 30—in celebration the multi-talent shared two new tracks from the collection, “Diamond Motel” and “When’s The Last Time (feat. Dark Water). You can read our reviews of Kristian’s first two projects in the ’52’ series and catch our interview with him too.



’52 – New Blue’ is where Bush’s history meets his present. When creating the third collection of his four-album series, Kristian set out to create an assembly of love songs but soon realised his quest led him to the re-discovery of another love—his love of the ‘90s. Bush, who found success as one half of Sugarland is also part of Folk-Rock duo Billy Pilgrim which was formed in the ‘90. The album name is derived from scientist Mas’ accidental discovery of a new shade of blue in 2009 while attempting to create something else. Inspired by Mas’ philosophy that “accidents are essential in discovery” and his reference to scientist Louis Pasteur’s belief that “luck favours the prepared mind.”



“While looking for a way to group my songs for this next release, I stumbled on a truth. I found a New Blue. I found that the music and attitude, lyrics and chords, and the foundation of me walking out onto rock stages in the ‘90s, was woven into every Sugarland song, every solo song, every production and every co-write since. Many of the songs on this project feel like songs I would have put out in 1995.”



Kristian was a writer on each of the 12 songs on ’52 – New Blue’ and many of his co-writers fit naturally into the vibe of the project, having written popular hits in or around the decade. He teamed with talents like Billy Steinberg (“Like a Virgin,” “True Colors”), Matraca Berg (“Strawberry Wine,” “You and Tequila”), Billy Montana (“Bring on the Rain” and “More Than a Memory”) and Chris Barron of the Spin Doctors.



“It requires only a few things,” he said. “You need a great drummer, a big song idea, and honesty. From rollercoasters to confessions, motels to regrets, and road trips to broken promises, these songs live in my present but are direct descendants of every song, every show and every album I touched in my past.”





Leaning into his rich experience as a true artist who has thrived in multiple formats, Kristian embraces his diverse musical legacy with 52 with the final volume set to be released in early 2023. The four-installment album series is named for not only his 52nd year on this planet, but the idea of a year—split into four seasons and 52 weeks—with all four albums released within a year’s time.



Kristian also co-hosts ’52 – The Podcast’ weekly with acclaimed Country music journalist Cindy Watts. The pair discuss the connections between his most popular songs and the new tracks on 52. Pre-save or pre-order ‘New Blue’ now.

’52- New Blue’ Track Listing: