Emma Lewis – ‘Friends Quizpedia: The Ultimate Book of Trivia’ review

Despite coming to an end in 2004, US sitcom ‘Friends’ is still one of the most popular shows on television. The phenomenon, which starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, has found a new lease of life thanks to Netflix and new fans are discovering it more than 16 years after it ended. The series is still so popular that a tour continues to take place throughout the world where fans can see memorabilia from the show and have their photos taken on the iconic sets.

Ahead of Christmas, Smith Street Books has published Emma Lewis’ ‘Friends Quizpedia: The Ultimate Book of Trivia’, which is sure to be the perfect stocking filler for fans of the show. Featuring more than 450 questions, the book is separated into 45 segments and has questions about every season of the show and dedicated sections for each character. One thing to note though is the author spelt Rachel’s surname wrong adding an ‘e’ to the end of ‘Green’. That’s a bit of a rookie error, especially for a trivia book like this!

That quibble aside, the questions in this book are actually pretty hardcore. There are some that are easy, of course, but to score highly you need to have a very in-depth knowledge of not only ‘Friends’ but the careers of its six lead actors too. There’s a section dedicated to each member of the cast so you need to make sure you really brush up before getting to those.

Other segments focus on supporting characters and fan favourites such as Gunther, Janice and Mike, and there are questions related to the central couples from the show too. Think you know everything there is to know about Monica and Chandler? You might find you need to rewatch the show as these questions are tough!

At the back of the book are the answers so you can check who got what right, and you can find out where you need to brush up!

‘Friends Quizpedia: The Ultimate Book of Trivia’ is a great little book that is sure to be played at many a Christmas gathering this year. ‘Friends’ seems to be showing no sign of losing its popularity so this book should get mileage for years to come. That shocking spelling mistake aside, the questions included in here really will test your knowledge and if you’re like me, it’ll make you question just how big a fan of the show you really are.

Credit: Smith Street Books

Publisher: Smith Street Books Release date: 15th September 2020