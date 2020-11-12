Emma & Jolie to release new single ‘Cry For You’ tomorrow

UK pop/Country duo Emma & Jolie will release new single ‘Cry For You’ tomorrow, Friday 13th November 2020.

You can pre-save the single now or download and stream it from tomorrow. ‘Cry For You’ is the follow-up to Emma & Jolie’s debut single ‘I Don’t Need a Man’, which topped the iTunes Country Chart over the summer.

‘Cry For You’ was written in Nashville with Lena Stone during Emma & Jolie’s first trip to Music City, and it was produced by Johnny Douglas. The song took only an hour to write and lyrically it explores the healing process post-breakup.

Of the track, Emma & Jolie state, ‘”Everything we write about has always stemmed from personal situations we’ve both been in. This song comes from a place of pain we have both experienced. The two of us, and a lot of people we know have felt this way after breaking up with somebody, and so we just want to say that if this is you we see you and you’re not alone, you can’t always shut it off because it’s so difficult. There’s also an element of frustration in the song, when you see your ex seemingly moving on no problem but you’re still finding it difficult to keep going. Sometimes you have to remind yourself that things can take a bit longer when you have a big heart and you love deeply. It’s okay to still cry for them.”

Emma & Jolie recently performed as part of Country Music Week and their debut single was included on Apple Music’s Today’s Country and CountryWide playlists.