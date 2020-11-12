Maren Morris leads the 54th Annual CMA Awards winners

The 54th Annual CMA Awards took place last night Nashville and Maren Morris was the night’s big winner taking home three awards.
Morris CMA Single and Song for ‘The Bones’, and she also took home Female Vocalist of the Year. Luke Combs was the night’s other big winner with two awards – CMA Album and Male Vocalist of the Year.
The evening was hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, and it marked the first time that Eric Church won Entertainer of the Year. Collecting his award he said:
“…You know what the win is? The win is we all were here tonight together as Country Music, in-person, live, not on Zoom. I believe this. It’s going to be music that brings us out of this. That is the one thing that is going to save the entire world…”
Other winners on the night included Old Dominion who won CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Dan + Shay who won CMA Vocal Duo of the Year and Morgan Wallen who won CMA New Artist of the Year.
“It was a privilege to bring the Country Music community together tonight,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “We have worked tirelessly over the past few months to develop a safe environment that would allow us to deliver a show our fans have come to expect. We have followed all protocols established by the CDC, local health authorities and creative unions to ensure the safety of our staff, our crew and our artists at every turn. Every single person was tested prior to entering our footprint, with many individuals being tested repeatedly out of an abundance of caution. Our process enabled us to catch any positive test results immediately and before any of those individuals ever stepped foot into the venue. I am grateful for the grace and the patience shown to us during this process and to those individuals that were unable to join us tonight, you were greatly missed and we wish you and your families the very best.”
The full list of winner is:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s), and Mix Engineer
- “The Bones” – Maren Morris
- Producer: Greg Kurstin
- Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist and Producers
- What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
- Producer: Scott Moffat
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriters
- “The Bones”
- Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Maren Morris
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Old Dominion
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Dan + Shay
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)
- “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
- Producer: busbee
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director
- “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
- Director: Trey Fanjoy
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Morgan Wallen