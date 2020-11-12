Maren Morris leads the 54th Annual CMA Awards winners

The 54th Annual CMA Awards took place last night Nashville and Maren Morris was the night’s big winner taking home three awards.

Morris CMA Single and Song for ‘The Bones’, and she also took home Female Vocalist of the Year. Luke Combs was the night’s other big winner with two awards – CMA Album and Male Vocalist of the Year.

The evening was hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, and it marked the first time that Eric Church won Entertainer of the Year. Collecting his award he said:

“…You know what the win is? The win is we all were here tonight together as Country Music, in-person, live, not on Zoom. I believe this. It’s going to be music that brings us out of this. That is the one thing that is going to save the entire world…”

Credit: John Russell/CMA

Other winners on the night included Old Dominion who won CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Dan + Shay who won CMA Vocal Duo of the Year and Morgan Wallen who won CMA New Artist of the Year.

“It was a privilege to bring the Country Music community together tonight,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “We have worked tirelessly over the past few months to develop a safe environment that would allow us to deliver a show our fans have come to expect. We have followed all protocols established by the CDC, local health authorities and creative unions to ensure the safety of our staff, our crew and our artists at every turn. Every single person was tested prior to entering our footprint, with many individuals being tested repeatedly out of an abundance of caution. Our process enabled us to catch any positive test results immediately and before any of those individuals ever stepped foot into the venue. I am grateful for the grace and the patience shown to us during this process and to those individuals that were unable to join us tonight, you were greatly missed and we wish you and your families the very best.”

The full list of winner is:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s), and Mix Engineer

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist and Producers

What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffat

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriters

“The Bones”

Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Maren Morris

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Producer: busbee

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Morgan Wallen