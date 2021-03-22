Emma & Jolie team up with Josh Kerr for new single ‘How Do I Choose’

Rising UK Country duo Emma & Jolie will release new single ‘How Do I Choose’ with Josh Kerr on 26th March 2021.

The song is the duo’s first new music of 2021 and it was produced by Kerr remotely in Nashville. You can pre-save the song at https://show.co/jsTmeGr.

‘How Do I Choose’ was written between the three artists over Zoom during the pandemic.

Speaking of the track, Emma & Jolie described the inspiration as “based on trying to decide whether you should stay with someone who you know isn’t good for you, and feeling like you will lose whatever decision you make. It feels as if you are already heartbroken from what this person has put you through and the hurt that you’ve experienced, but leaving them will break your heart even more because you love them. It gets to the point where you have to decide if all the pain is worth it, and you know that you need to put yourself first, but you feel so strongly for that person and you can’t bear to think about your life without them.”

Talking about working with Kerr, the duo says: “Working with Josh was a real privilege. His artistry is truly out of this world, and we have always admired his songwriting and capability to be able to convey such beauty through his lyricism. We came up with the idea for this song last year, and when we found out that we would be given the opportunity to write with Josh, we knew that he would be the perfect person to help us write it. We really enjoyed the writing session with Josh, we talked to Josh about the inspiration behind the song, and together we created ‘How Do I Choose’. We loved the idea of having the female & male perspective, and we really wanted Josh to feature on the song.”

‘How Do I Choose’ is the follow-up to the duo’s two 2020 singles and it will be released by Triple Fret Records.