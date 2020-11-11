‘NBA 2K21’ launches on Xbox Series X|S

2K has announced that NBA 2K21 for next-generation consoles is now available is now available for Xbox Series X|S. The game will also be available at PlayStation 5 launch (19th November in the UK).

NBA 2K21 is built from the ground up to fully utilise the incredible power, speed and technology enabled by the next-generation of consoles. With new groundbreaking advancements, modes and features, NBA 2K21 represents an incredible leap forward and is the largest game in franchise history, ushering in a new era for sports simulation titles.

Watch the NBA 2K21 next-gen gameplay reveal trailer below:

The next-gen version of NBA 2K21 features a myriad of exclusive features, modes and advancements that are only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S:

Next-Gen Advancements:

Next-Gen Graphics, Next-Gen Realism – Experience the NBA game with an enhanced level of realism and immersion possible only on next-gen gaming platforms. The dynamic new Rail Cam presentation transports the player to the hardwood floors, providing a full view of the game and highlights the incredible visual fidelity of the players and arena;

– Experience the NBA game with an enhanced level of realism and immersion possible only on next-gen gaming platforms. The dynamic new Rail Cam presentation transports the player to the hardwood floors, providing a full view of the game and highlights the incredible visual fidelity of the players and arena; Lightning-Fast Load Times – By utilising the built-in solid-state drives (SSDs) of the next-gen consoles, NBA 2K21 now features incredibly short load times that get players directly into the action;

– By utilising the built-in solid-state drives (SSDs) of the next-gen consoles, NBA 2K21 now features incredibly short load times that get players directly into the action; The Arena Comes to Life – Step into a living, breathing arena with the all-new Lower Bowl presentation. Experience the sights and sounds of the arena floor and crowds powered by more than 150 AI characters: on-camera interviews from reporters, interactions between fans, vendors going about their duties and much more;

– Step into a living, breathing arena with the all-new Lower Bowl presentation. Experience the sights and sounds of the arena floor and crowds powered by more than 150 AI characters: on-camera interviews from reporters, interactions between fans, vendors going about their duties and much more; Smoother, Tougher, More Precise – Huge next-gen improvements across all aspects of gameplay blur the line between game and reality. Control the arc of your shot or the pace of your size-ups, execute step-back threes with new foot planting technology, twist and turn in mid-air with the new Impact Engine and more. Feel the game’s collisions and new energy/fatigue system on the new DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5, made possible by its adaptive triggers and haptic feedback features.

PS4 vs PS5 comparison – Credit: 2K

Next-Gen Features and Modes:

Welcome to the City – Leave the Neighborhood; enter the City. A map that is many, many times larger than previous Neighborhoods, a towering Event Center for all basketball activities and multiple districts and factions, the City invites you to live out a much-expanded, more seamless basketball life – possible only on next-gen gaming platforms;

– Leave the Neighborhood; enter the City. A map that is many, many times larger than previous Neighborhoods, a towering Event Center for all basketball activities and multiple districts and factions, the City invites you to live out a much-expanded, more seamless basketball life – possible only on next-gen gaming platforms; Introducing the W – Greatly expanding on the WNBA experience introduced last year, The W is the first-ever WNBA MyPLAYER experience for the NBA 2K franchise. Create your own fully customizable WNBA player and take her through a pro career featuring all 12 WNBA teams and the league’s brightest stars. Experience the thrill of competition and go head-to-head in The W Online, featuring intense 3v3 MyPLAYER competition set on a beautiful new court exclusive to the game mode;

– Greatly expanding on the WNBA experience introduced last year, The W is the first-ever WNBA MyPLAYER experience for the NBA 2K franchise. Create your own fully customizable WNBA player and take her through a pro career featuring all 12 WNBA teams and the league’s brightest stars. Experience the thrill of competition and go head-to-head in The W Online, featuring intense 3v3 MyPLAYER competition set on a beautiful new court exclusive to the game mode; Your Own Basketball Journey – Take your MyCAREER destiny into your own hands with all-new player choices and dynamic career paths. Start your budding basketball career in high school, get the full four-year college ball experience in one of 10 authentic US universities or head to the NBA G League;

– Take your MyCAREER destiny into your own hands with all-new player choices and dynamic career paths. Start your budding basketball career in high school, get the full four-year college ball experience in one of 10 authentic US universities or head to the NBA G League; Revamped League Management with MyNBA and MyWNBA – This is your NBA and WNBA, and this is your franchise mode, with an unprecedented amount of control over every aspect of the game. Expand your custom NBA league to 36 teams or reduce it 12, watch and control player growth through the boom/bust system and share your setups and scenarios with the community;

– This is your NBA and WNBA, and this is your franchise mode, with an unprecedented amount of control over every aspect of the game. Expand your custom NBA league to 36 teams or reduce it 12, watch and control player growth through the boom/bust system and share your setups and scenarios with the community; Industry Leading In-Game Soundtrack – The largest and most definitive collection of music ever assembled in NBA 2K, with more than 350 tracks available to players throughout the life of the game.

Featuring New Orleans Pelicans’ forward Zion Williamson on the cover, the next-gen version of NBA 2K21 is available for £64.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition for next-gen features legend Kobe Bryant on a unique custom cover with his No. 24 jersey and will be available for £84.99. A full breakdown of each version is available on the official website.

The Mamba Forever Edition includes dual-access to NBA 2K21 for next-gen and current-gen versions of the game on either PlayStation or Xbox consoles, providing purchasers with a copy of the standard edition of the game on the other generation within the same console family. Additionally, NBA 2K21 features MyTEAM Cross-Progression and a Shared VC wallet within the same console family (PS4 to PS5, Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S), enabling all MyTEAM Points, Tokens, cards and progress to be shared on both current and next-generation versions of NBA 2K21. The Shared VC Wallet means any earned or purchased VC is accessible across both current and next-generation versions of NBA 2K21 in the same console family. More information is available at the dual-access FAQ.