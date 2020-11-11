‘Borderlands 3’ free next-gen upgrade is now live on Xbox Series X

2K and Gearbox Entertainment have re-launched their critically acclaimed looter-shooter, Borderlands 3, releasing new content, cosmetics and retail editions. There’s also a free upgrade that optimises the experience for next-generation consoles. This is available now on the Xbox Series X|S and will also be available at launch for the PlayStation 5 (19th November in the UK).

Borderlands 3 has been fully optimised to take advantage of the next-gen consoles’ processing power, bringing a new level of graphical fidelity to the Borderlands universe. The Xbox Series X and PS5 display Borderlands 3 at up to 60 frames per second in 4K resolution during single-player and online co-op, and all next-gen consoles support three- and four-player split-screen for local multiplayer. In addition, vertical split-screen for two-player local co-op is now available on PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S and will also be available on PS5 at launch.

Watch the Borderlands 3: Next-Level Mayhem trailer below:

All players who own or purchase both a copy of Borderlands 3 and a next-gen console will be able to download the next-gen upgrade within the same console family for free. All add-on content and save files can be ported to next-gen consoles within the same family, so players can jump back into the action right where they left off. Players who own a physical disc of Borderlands 3 will need the Xbox Series X or standard PlayStation 5 console model that includes a disc drive to take advantage of these features.

Alongside the relaunch is the launch of Designer’s Cut, a brand new Borderlands 3 downloadable add-on that creates new ways to play by introducing an additional Skill Tree for each Vault Hunter and Arms Race, a roguelike experience that’s fast-paced, challenging, and consistently remixed by randomized elements. By putting the focus squarely on guns and gameplay, Arms Race makes every loot drop meaningful and exciting. Meanwhile, players looking for fresh ways to experience Borderlands 3’s shooting and looting can wield the power of the additional Skill Trees to develop their own unique Vault Hunter builds. Each Skill Tree offers an exciting new Action Skill, as well as novel passive abilities.

Watch the Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 trailer below:

Designer’s Cut can be purchased individually for £11.99 or as part of Season Pass 2, available for £24.99. Season Pass 2 will include two all-new downloadable content add-ons – Designer’s Cut and Director’s Cut – as well as brand new cosmetic items. Both Season Pass 2 and the Designer’s Cut add-on are now available for purchase across PC, Stadia, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Both Season Pass 2 and Designer’s Cut will also be available on PS5 at launch. Director’s Cut – which includes additional missions, end-game content, and behind-the-scenes extras – is planned for release in spring of next year. Season Pass 2, Designer’s Cut, and Director’s Cut require a copy of Borderlands 3 to play.

Credit: 2K / Gearbox Software

In addition, 2K and Gearbox today released the Multiverse Final Form cosmetics packs. Unlike any previous cosmetics add-on, these packs provide four entirely new character models, one for each Vault Hunter. The Final Forms depict how the characters might have turned out in an alternate universe where they never became Vault Hunters. These new cosmetics can be mixed and matched with other Bodies and Heads as desired and can also be paired with all existing skins. For a closer look at the Final Form models, please click here.

The Multiverse Final Form cosmetics packs are now available as part of Season Pass 2, though players can also acquire these packs by purchasing the brand-new Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, which delivers the quintessential Borderlands 3 experience. Ultimate Edition grants owners access to the award-winning base game, multiple bonus cosmetic packs, and both the original Season Pass and Season Pass 2, which combined will offer six exceptional content add-ons. Players can also now purchase Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition, a new console-only version that includes the base game and the Multiverse Final Form cosmetics packs.

Credit: 2K / Gearbox Software

Ultimate Edition is now available on PC, Stadia, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S for £84.99. Next-Level Edition is now available on PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S for £64.99. Both editions will launch on PS5 when the console launches.

Finally, as a thank you to everyone who has maximized their mayhem thus far, the Multiverse Final Form cosmetic packs have been granted to all present and future owners of Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition or the original Season Pass.

For more information check out the official Borderlands website.