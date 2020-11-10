‘WRC 9’ launches on Xbox Series X|S

Nacon and KT Racing have announced the launch of WRC 9, the official video game of the FIA World Rally Championship, on Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Thanks to Smart Delivery, players already in possession of WRC 9 for Xbox One can now directly access the Xbox Series X|S versions of the game, and thus benefit from a brand-new experience in 4K 60FPS.

Watch the next-gen gameplay trailer of WRC 9 below:

WRC 9 on Xbox Series X|S also includes the October update including six new stages for Rally Finland, an additional WRC driver and a brand-new Photo Mode.

Other highlights include:

3 new rallies: Japan, New Zealand, Kenya

Over 50 official teams and their livery from the WRC, WRC 2, WRC 3 and Junior WRC

Over 15 bonus cars that have left their mark on the history of the WRC

The brand-new Clubs Mode, to create customised championships

Credit: KT Racing / Nacon

WRC 9 is available now for Xbox Series X|S. The game is also expected for to release on PS5 at console launch (19th November in the UK). The game has been available on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Store since 3rd September 2020.

EF Games will be bringing you a full review of WRC 9 later this month. Check out the official WRC 9 website for more information on the game.