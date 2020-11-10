‘Yakuza: Like a Dragon’ launches on Xbox Series X|S and PC

Sega has announced the launch of Yakuza: Like a Dragon for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, Steam and Windows 10. For owners of the game on Xbox One, a Smart Delivery path is available for Xbox Series X|S.

Three versions of the game are currently available, including the Day Ichi (Day One) Edition, the Hero Edition and the Legendary Hero Edition. An RPG like no other, Yakuza: Like a Dragon is the latest installment of the beloved series and features a number of firsts, including a dynamic RPG party system, the new backdrop of Yokohama, Japan, and (optional) English voice track featuring the talents of George Takei, Kaiji Tang, Elizabeth Maxwell, Andrew Morgado and others.

Watch the Yakuza: Like a Dragon launch trailer below:

In Yakuza: Like a Dragon, players take on the role of Ichiban Kasuga (played by Kaiji Tang), a rough around the edges member of the yakuza who is on the hunt for the truth after being mysteriously betrayed by his clan after voluntarily serving an 18-year prison sentence for a crime he did not commit in order to protect his patriarch and father-figure, Masumi Arakawa (played by George Takei). Along the way, Ichiban meets a rag-tag cast of characters including rogue cop Adachi (played by Andrew Morgado), ex-nurse Nanba (played by Greg Chun) and Saeko (played by Elizabeth Maxwell), a hostess on a mission. Together, Ichiban and his crew must rise together to become the heroes they never anticipated becoming.

As Ichiban, players will battle their way through the city of Yokohama with an all-new turn-based RPG combat system for some truly amazing fights. Various mini-games can also be experienced around the city, including kart racing, batting cages, arcades and karaoke. To complete the sensory experience, Shonan No Kaze & Yasutaka Nakata have teamed up to create ‘Ichibanka’, the theme song for Yakuza: Like a Dragon for players to fully immerse themselves.

EF Games hopes to bring you a full review of Yakuza: Like a Dragon in the near future.