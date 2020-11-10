‘Evergate’ out now on Xbox Series X

PQube and developer Stone Lantern Games have announced that their critically acclaimed precision puzzle-platformer Evergate is available now on Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

Following incredible reception to its initial launch on Steam and Nintendo Switch, Evergate was welcomed into the Day One launch collection for the brand-new Xbox Series X, bringing it to the Xbox platform for the very first time. The 2D puzzle platformer has been fully optimised to take advantage of the new systems’ massive power, delivering 4k graphics and 60fps alongside its stunning visuals, enchanting story and addictive puzzle platforming gameplay. Evergate will also be backwards compatible with Xbox One.

Watch the Evergate Xbox Series X launch trailer below:

Wield your Soulflame, unleash extraordinary powers, and dive into the touching story of two kindred spirits. Guide the child-like soul Ki on a journey through the beautiful and haunting Afterlife in this unique 2D puzzle platformer:

Soulflame mechanic: Slow down time, take aim, and unleash the mysterious power hidden within every crystal you encounter with the unique Soulflame mechanic. Hit multiple crystals at once and experiment with how their energies combine.

Reveal the memories of a life left behind: Move across time and space to uncover Ki's mysterious connection to another soul.

Collect essence, unlock artifacts: Rise to the challenge and collect essence by completing challenges on every level. Use them to unlock ancient artifacts and boost Ki's abilities.

Dream-like art style: Gorgeous environmental backdrops paired with beautifully hand-drawn illustrations bring Ki and Evergate's environments to life.

Enchanting soundtrack: Enjoy an elegantly orchestrated original soundtrack, recorded by a live orchestra,

Evergate is priced at £7.99 but players can pick it up for just £6.39 due to a 20% launch discount until 24th November.