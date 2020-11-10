Connect with us

‘Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition’ launches on Xbox Series X|S

The most complete version of the game.

Published

Warhammer Chaosbane
Credit: Nacon / Eko Software

Nacon and Eko Software have announced the arrival of Warhammer: Chaosbane on Xbox Series X|S, the first hack-and-slash available on the new generation of consoles.

The Slayer Edition available on Xbox Series X|S is the most complete version of the game, including all DLC content (12 packs in total), all additional content (including Keela and the Tower of Chaos) and a 4K 60FPS experience. It also contains a sixth character, the Witch Hunter, and extra content.

Watch the Warhammer: Chaosbane Xbox Series X|S launch trailer below:

The first hack-and-slash set in the Warhammer Fantasy Battles world, Warhammer: Chaosbane thrusts players into the heart of the Old World, a continent scarred by the Great War Against Chaos – a bloody conflict that has ravaged the Empire of Man. You can play as a Human, High Elf, Wood Elf, Dwarf, Dwarf Engineer or Witch Hunter as you explore the iconic areas of the Warhammer Fantasy Battles world, which has captivated millions of fans worldwide.

Warhammer: Chaosbane on Xbox Series X|S includes:

  • 6 character classes, each with unique gameplay, skills and equipment, including the all-new Witch Hunter
  • An XXL bestiary with over 70 monsters aligned with the Chaos gods and epic boss battles
  • New, redesigned environments and new content added, with a new area – the cemetery – and new enemies to fight
  • Optimized for co-op: solo or up to 4 players, local or online, the classes and interface have been optimized for cooperative play and synergies between characters
  • High replay value: as well as the Story mode, new game experiences can always be found thanks to a boss rush mode, countless dungeons and regular updates

Warhammer: Chaosbane is available on PC Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PS4. The game will also be available on PS5 from console launch (19th November in the UK).

EF Games hopes to have a full review of Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition later this month. In the meantime, check out our original Warhammer: Chaosbane review.

