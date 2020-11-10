‘Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition’ launches on Xbox Series X|S

Capcom has announced that Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition has arrived with all-new features and playable Vergil as demanded by fans. The digital version of Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition arrives today for Xbox Series X|S, and will also be available at launch for PS5 (19th November in the UK). The physical versions for all consoles will be available starting 1st December, 2020.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition adds a whole host of next-gen features that enhance visuals, audio and performance. Players can enable increased frame rates of up to 120 fps, play in 4K fidelity on supported consoles, and battle amid the life-like reflections, pooling shadows, and vivid lighting created using ray tracing technology. Enhanced 3D audio helps players hear enemy movements above, below, and to any side of their character with pin-point precision. Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition also includes all Deluxe Edition and EX Color Pack content from Devil May Cry 5.

Watch the Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition launch trailer below:

It’s worth mentioning that while ray tracing will be available as a downloadable title update on Xbox Series X, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will not support ray tracing on Xbox Series S.

The power of next-gen consoles allows players to experience the added challenge of the fan-favorite Legendary Dark Knight difficulty, which adds a Crazy amount of enemies to each encounter, and the increased speed of Turbo Mode for maximum stylish combos. Finally, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition introduces playable Vergil to the latest installment in the Sons of Sparda saga, allowing players to tackle all Devil May Cry 5 missions in Vergil Mode, and the Bloody Palace challenge mode as the infamous Dark Slayer.

Starting 15th December, 2020 all Vergil content will also be made available as DLC for current owners of Devil May Cry 5 on PS4, Xbox One and Steam priced at £3.99.

EF Games hopes to have a full review of Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition for you later this month. In the meantime, feel free to check out our original Devil May Cry 5 review.