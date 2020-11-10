‘Planet Coaster: Console Edition’ is out now

Frontier Developments has announced that Planet Coaster: Console Edition is available now on current and next-generation platforms. Frontier’s first ever next-gen title is available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PS4. The game will also be available on PS5 when the console launches later this month – that’s the 19th November for UK players. As a bonus, the pre-order incentive has been extended until 24th November, so there’s still time for players to get the fantastically whimsical coaster, Oswald’s Magnificent Machine.

The highly successful coaster park management game features a whole host of ways to play, including a fully-voiced tutorial where a friendly cast of characters help get players of all experience levels up to speed; a varied challenge mode with four different difficulty settings provides the perfect skill test; alongside Planet Coaster’s in-depth career and sandbox modes. All of this benefits from a refreshed interface designed to make building and managing epic coaster parks a doddle.

The game features optimised controls to allow players to use a gamepad to build the park of their dreams. With a brand new radial menu that puts the most frequently used shortcuts in easy reach. There’s also an always active panel granting the ability to make quick changes on the fly.

Expanding upon an already extensive collection of construction materials, Planet Coaster: Console Edition adds hundreds of beautifully crafted new blueprints. These pre-built items enable players to add anything from delightful shopfronts to captivating coasters at the touch of a button. More creative players can assemble anything their mind can fathom.

Players can also take full advantage of the brand-new Frontier Workshop. An entirely new sharing platform built from the ground up enables them to inspire and be inspired as they share their creations with the world. The workshop can be accessed in-game, on a PC, or on the move through a smartphone, meaning players can browse and subscribe to creations whenever inspiration strikes. And with cross-generation support, anything uploaded on a current-gen console can also be downloaded on its next-gen equivalent.

Finally, with upgrade path support, players that purchase a digital copy of the game on PS4 or Xbox One will be able to download the optimised next-gen version free of charge when it becomes available by logging on to their next-gen console with the account they purchased the game on. Those that purchase a physical copy of the game will be able to download the optimised next-gen version at no extra cost when it becomes available by inserting the disc into their next-gen console. Next-gen upgrades are not available for physical versions of the game if players have upgraded to PS5 Digital Edition or Xbox Series S.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition retails for a suggested retail price of £39.99 for the standard version and £49.99 for the Deluxe Edition across all consoles. The Deluxe edition is a digital exclusive purchase that includes the base game as well as the Magnificent Rides Collection and the Classic Rides Collection, offering a total of 18 new rides and coasters inspired by some of the most iconic attractions from fairgrounds and theme parks around the world.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition will be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers to download and play through Game Pass from launch. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will continue to be able to access Planet Coaster: Console Edition as long as their Game Pass subscription is maintained.

