‘The Falconeer’ launches for PC and Xbox Series X|S

Wired Productions and indie developer Tomas Sala have announced the launch of The Falconeer. The game is available today on PC and the Xbox family of devices, including next gen consoles Xbox Series X|S.

The Falconeer is a unique launch title for Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Offering over 12 hours of gameplay, combined with a truly original story and an eclectic original soundtrack, The Falconeer is scored by the award-winning composer Benedict Nichols, and supported by an incredible multi-language voice-over cast.

Watch The Falconeer launch trailer below:

Launching simultaneously on PC through Steam and leading PC retailers such as GOG, GMG, Fanatical, Gamesplanet and Gamersgate, The Falconeer merges intense dogfighting and acrobatic aerial combat with a breathtaking open world full of fantastical creatures. The game is set to offer a truly next-gen experience for PC and console players alike.

To celebrate the launch on PC, gamers can save 10% by joining the live stream celebration taking place right now via Steam, which will also see a range of competitions and giveaways taking place.

Credit: Tomas Sala

The Falconeer creator, Tomas Sala said:

“Creating The Falconeer has been a journey years in the making for me; it’s such a deeply personal game and I can’t wait for players to pick this up. Whether it’s on PC or Xbox, please take some time to enjoy the world of The Great Ursee and everything it has to offer, I’m sure you’ll enjoy it.”

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Stats:

Xbox Series X: 60fps at 4k, 120fps at 1800p + HDR, 120hz

60fps at 4k, 120fps at 1800p + HDR, 120hz Xbox Series S: 60fps at 1800p, 120fps at 1080p.

60fps at 1800p, 120fps at 1080p. Load time: 13 seconds

13 seconds Install size: 1.6GB

Thanks to Xbox Smart Delivery, The Falconeer also plays great on Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X.

Credit: Tomas Sala

Wired Productions continues to support retail through challenging times, offering a Day One Edition for the Xbox family of devices priced at £34.99. The digital release on both PC and Xbox is priced at £24.99, with a Digital Deluxe version for PC priced at £29.99 and available on Steam.

To learn more in-depth info from developer Tomas Sala, join Unity’s Creator Spotlight Series on November 10th. This series features a Behind the Game podcast as well as Tech Talk, so that you can take a deep dive into the Falconeer’s innovative technical achievements and unique features of the game.

EF Games will have a full review of The Falconeer for you later this month. Check out the official The Falconeer website for more information on the game.