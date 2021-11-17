‘Surviving The Aftermath’ Leaves Early Access, Available Now On PC And Consoles

Surviving the Aftermath is the new survival city-builder from developers Iceflake Studios and publisher Paradox Interactive. The game puts you in control of rebuilding a colony after a global disaster has brought humanity to its knees. Starting with nothing, you must build a colony from scratch whilst navigating the dangers this new world throws at you.

Players can explore, trade, develop, and expand into a new world full of risk to reap the rewards. As the fearless leader of the colony, it is up to you to make the tough choices necessary to see your colonists through to thriving dawn. Surviving the Aftermath launches alongside the Endgame content update, allowing players to uncover the secrets behind the world-ending event and prepare to survive another apocalypse.

Check out the launch trailer below:

Key Features:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Build and Manage a Colony: Build and manage a colony of survivors after a world-ending event. Construct more than 130 buildings and survive a harsh world filled with danger. Stay prepared, a natural disaster or environmental catastrophe can doom an ill-equipped settlement.

Build and manage a colony of survivors after a world-ending event. Construct more than 130 buildings and survive a harsh world filled with danger. Stay prepared, a natural disaster or environmental catastrophe can doom an ill-equipped settlement. Recruit and Manage Specialists: Recruit over 80 unique specialists, each with their own skills and motivations, to manage your colony’s resources. Outfit your specialists with gear to defend the colony from attacking bandits and rampaging wildlife.

Recruit over 80 unique specialists, each with their own skills and motivations, to manage your colony’s resources. Outfit your specialists with gear to defend the colony from attacking bandits and rampaging wildlife. Explore a Procedurally Generated World: Send your specialists outside your colony and into a procedurally generated world. Meet rival colony leaders and trade resources or compete for survival. Specialists can set up outposts and gather materials, giving your colony an edge.

Send your specialists outside your colony and into a procedurally generated world. Meet rival colony leaders and trade resources or compete for survival. Specialists can set up outposts and gather materials, giving your colony an edge. Make Tough Choices: Surviving the post-apocalypse means making impossible decisions. The colony’s fate depends on your judgement, every choice can impact your colony’s happiness and affect its future.

Surviving the post-apocalypse means making impossible decisions. The colony’s fate depends on your judgement, every choice can impact your colony’s happiness and affect its future. Discover the Truth: Specialists will stumble upon mysteries while exploring the world. Uncover secrets surrounding the apocalypse and prepare your colony for survival if it should happen again.

“When we launched Surviving the Aftermath into Early Access, we said we’d work alongside our community for content updates and launch the game on PlayStation 4. The world has changed drastically since then, but we stayed true to our word, and even gone beyond our original promises,” says Lasse Liljedahl, Game Director for Surviving the Aftermath at Iceflake Studios. “Surviving the Aftermath had 20 content updates throughout Early Access, all of which incorporated player feedback. We expanded our launch platforms to include Nintendo Switch. This was a tremendous undertaking during unprecedented times, but as we say at the studio `the end of Early Access is only the beginning.` We have plans for more content for Surviving the Aftermath, so you can plan on enjoying the end of the world for years to come!”

Surviving the Aftermath is available now for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch for around £26.99. There is also a season pass available for PC, Xbox One and PS4 for £21.99 which will give players access to each of the three planned DLCs.

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below: