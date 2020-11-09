2K Games Have You Covered For Gaming Gifts this Xmas

If you have a gamer in your family you may be struggling to find that perfect gift for them. There are loads of games out there and it’s tricky to know what to buy. Thankfully the guys at 2K Games have you covered with a wide range of titles that are sure to cater for the tastes of most gamers. We’ve pulled together a selection below and each one of them is a blast.

NBA 2K21

Welcome to NBA 2K21, where Everything is Game. The world’s most popular basketball simulation game for the last 20 years brings together best-in-class gameplay and graphics, new and innovative features, top brands and artists and more to bring ballers from all over the world together in the immersive open-world “Neighborhood” dubbed 2K Beach.

With iconic covers featuring Damian ‘DAME D.O.L.L.A.’ Lillard on the Standard Edition and Kobe Bryant on the Mamba Forever Edition, NBA 2K21 brings high-flying dunks, buzzer-beaters and blocks through modes including MyCAREER, MyTEAM, MyGM, MyLEAGUE and more.

Available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, and Windows PC.

PGA Tour 2K21

Golf Got Game with the all-new 2K title, PGA TOUR 2K21, making waves in and beyond the golf community.

Earning stellar recommendations on Metacritic, PGA Tour 2K21 brings players on their own PGA Tour journey. Create your MyPLAYER — outfitted with equipment from top brands such as Adidas, Polo Ralph Lauren and Under Armour — build your legacy in Career Mode to win the FedEx Cup, compete with friends online via Societies and more.

Available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, and Windows PC. Backwards compatible on Xbox Series X / Series S and PS5.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

Are you ready to brawl without limits? The world of WWE is your battleground with WWE 2K Battlegrounds, the all-new, over-the-top, in-your-face, arcade action-style brawler where your favourite WWE Superstars and Legends battle it out in a number of outlandish interactive environments.

Brawl with or against friends in local and online match types, or throw down in Campaign mode with an arsenal of exaggerated maneuvers, special abilities and devastating power-ups to unlock or defeat your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends from the extensive 140 character roster.

Available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, and Windows PC. Backwards compatible on Xbox Series X / Series S and PS5.

Borderlands 3

Award-winning, record-setting, genre-bending shooter-looter Borderlands 3 may be celebrating one full year of mayhem, but it’s not slowing down any time soon!

After adding four expansive campaign add-ons and a host free bonus content over the course of its first year, this irreverent shooter is set to grow even bigger with the upcoming addition of the Designer’s Cut DLC, which adds a massive new game mode as well as new gameplay options for all four player characters.

For those lucky gamers receiving the Xbox Series X / Series S or PlayStation 5 this holiday season, Borderlands 3 has been fully optimized for next-gen. Running at 60 frames per second and 4K resolution in single-player and online co-op, Borderlands 3’s next-gen upgrade also adds four-player split-screen co-op – a first for the series. If you’re stuck inside this holiday season, why not introduce your loved ones to a little couch co-op mayhem in the Borderlands?

Available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X / Series S, Stadia.

Civilization VI

Sid Meier’s Civilization, VI winner of The Game Awards’ Best Strategy Game, DICE Awards’ Best Strategy Game and latest entry in the prestigious Civilization franchise is available on all major gaming platforms. Originally created by legendary game designer Sid Meier, Civilization is a turn-based strategy game in which you build an empire to stand the test of time. Explore a new land, research technology, conquer your enemies, and go head-to-head with history’s most renowned leaders as you attempt to build the greatest civilization the world has ever known.

Available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Linux, mobile. Backwards compatible on Xbox Series X / Series S and PS5.

Mafia: Definitive Edition

A built-from-the-ground-up remake of the wrenching and unforgettable mobster classic, Mafia: Definitive Edition invites players to live the life of a gangster in the tumultuous Prohibition-era city of Lost Heaven. The game tells the journey of Tommy Angelo, a cab driver who falls into a life of organized crime after a brush with the Italian Mafia. Players take on a variety of intense, cinematic missions as Tommy wends his way through Lost Heaven’s treacherous underworld. Experience stunning new visuals, a lovingly updated script, all-new performance capture, a soundtrack filled with jazz classics, a re-recorded orchestral score, and more.

The critically acclaimed Mafia: Definitive Edition is part of the Mafia: Trilogy, which also includes Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition. Live the life of a gangster across three distinct eras of organized crime in America. Players who purchase Mafia: Trilogy can immediately access all three games. All three titles are also available individually.

Available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC. Backwards compatible on Xbox Series X / Series S and PS5.

XCOM: Chimera Squad

XCOM: Chimera Squad is the latest edition in the award-winning, turn-based series. This dynamic, innovative and unique XCOM experience finds players joining Chimera Squad, an elite force of human, hybrid and alien agents, who must work together to destroy the underground threats driving City 31 towards chaos. Lead Chimera Squad through a new experience that innovates on XCOM’s turn-based legacy, utilizing strategy, teamwork and new breach-and-clear gameplay to complete your mission objectives. The future of City 31 depends on you.

Available on PC

In addition to the above games are a few titles that have made their debut on Nintendo Switch.

Bioshock: The Collection

Bioshock: The Collection, which includes BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition. Players will love the unforgettable worlds and monumental stories of the award-winning BioShock series.

XCOM 2 Collection

Fans of strategy can dive into XCOM 2 Collection, as they ignite a global resistance to eliminate the alien threat and save the human race from extinction with XCOM 2, XCOM 2: War of the Chosen, and 4 DLC packs.

Borderlands Legendary Collection

Vault hunters can get their dose of mayhem, loot and action with Borderlands Legendary Collection, which includes Borderlands: Game of the Year Collection, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. Plus, the game can be played with friends – with local two-player split-screen co-op play and support for up to four players online.