Destination Country announce launch of ‘DC Family’

Less than a year on from its launch, Destination Country – the UK’s first country music media collective – has taken the UK country industry by storm throughout the tumultuous months of 2020.

Launched at the start of 2020 as the UK’s first country music media collective – comprising Entertainment Focus, Lyric Magazine, Off the Record, Triple Fret Entertainment and Your Life in a Song – Destination Country has kicked off with a wildly impressive and successful few months, launching a series of virtual live shows and fan experience events, adapting quickly to the new digital climate. The collective partnered with C2C Festival’s Country Music Week, hosting fan experience events over Zoom with Bob Harris and Jordan Davis and a live show with Brent Cobb.

Having launched a Patreon service earlier this year, the collective is now proud to announce the native platform ‘DC Family’ that will replace the former Patreon platform. Formed of three tiers – Social, Supporter and Insider – and starting from just £1 a month, the service will allow fans to ‘get closer to the artists’ providing insider video content, access to exclusive fan experience events and competitions and more. The service will provide native access for fans through the Destination Country platform rather than through Patreon. Pre-existing Patreon subscribers will need to cancel their existing membership on Patreon and subscribe again to the Destination Country platform.

Social Level – £1 a month

Contribute a ‘Thank You’ to Destination Country, EF Country, Your Life in a Song, Lyric Magazine and the Off the Record podcast for their continued content in the UK

A ‘follow back’ from Destination Country on the social media platform of your choice

Entrance into a ‘Once a Month’ prize draw to win selected Country music merchandise, signed CDs and apparel

Limited access to some video & audio content

Pre-sale links to Destination Country events

Supporter Level – £3 a month

Exclusive video content including interviews, performances and entertainment segments.

The full video playback of at least one ‘Live in Your Living Room’ StageIT streamed artist performance a month

Early pre-sale ticket access to our StageIt streaming shows and live ‘in-person’ events

10% discount on Destination Country merchandise

Exclusive access to some ‘Patron-only’ fan-experience events and competitions

A ‘follow back’ from Destination Country on the social media platform of your choice

Insider Level – £3 a month