5 reasons you should become a Destination Country Insider

As you’re probably aware, Entertainment Focus is a partner in Destination Country, the UK’s first Country media collective which launched in February.

Since the launch, Destination Country has run more than 49 events with some of the leading stars from Country music including Striking Matches, Gretchen Peters and The Mavericks along with rising stars such as Noah Schnacky, Jillian Jacqueline and Cory Marks.

A lot of the events have been free but in May, Destination Country launched a Patreon to offer Country music fans access to exclusive events for a small fee each month (ranging from £1 to £5). Our Patreons have enjoyed Happy (Half) Hour Zoom calls with Cam, Lauren Jenkins, Haley & Michaels and many more.

We’ve put together 5 reasons why you should become a Destination Country Insider…

1. Get up close to the Country stars you love

One of the biggest perks of being an Insider is that you get to hop on Zoom calls and ask questions to your favourite artists as well as listening to them play some live music. Insiders get access to everything that Destination Country does whereas Family level members get invited to some. Destination Country has hosted Happy (Half) Hour calls with Cam, Lauren Jenkins, Noah Schnacky, Logan Brill and many more.

2. Access a private Facebook Group to interact with the Destination Country team and help shape future events

Insiders get invited to an exclusive Facebook Group where they can interact directly with the members of the Destination Country team. They regularly give feedback about the events and share their wish lists of artists, helping to shape the events coming up. Destination Country Insiders asked for a Happy (Half) Hour with Jillian Jacqueline, and they got one!

3. Exclusive access to fantastic giveaways

Monthly giveaways give all of our Patreon subscribers the chance to get their hands on top prizes. From signed CDs and merch through to copies of the latest albums, there’s something for everyone and Destination Country has a lot more planned in the future.

4. Be the first to find out what Destination Country has coming up

As soon as Destination Country has an iron in the fire, you’ll know about it. Our Patreon subscribers are the first to find out about all of our events and get an exclusive pre-sale for any tickets events. They also get insider information from the Destination Country team!

5. View exclusive content and premieres

Regular content is posted for our Patreon community including unreleased audio and video from interviews, first-look content you can enjoy before anyone else sees it and exclusive track premieres from the upcoming stars of the genre. You also get to rewatch our StageIt shows after they’ve taken place!

Surely you don’t need any more convincing? Head on over to https://www.patreon.com/user?u=31294727 to find out more and sign-up today!