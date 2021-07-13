Connect with us

Destination Country launches ‘Nashville’ welcome gifts for new subscribers

Get your hands on a DVD or double vinyl.

Published

Nashville
Credit: Lionsgate

Destination Country, the world’s first Country music media collective, has launched a limited offer for new subscribers to their DC Family platform.

New subscribers who sign-up for a 3-month subscription will get a copy of ‘Nashville In Concert’ on DVD and those who sign up for a 6 or 12-month subscription, will get the much-sought after ‘The Best of Nashville’ on double vinyl, courtesy of Big Machine Records.

The offer is available to any new subscribers who are UK-based and is not available in conjunction with any other offers. Supplies are very limited so if you want to get your hands on the DVD or vinyl, you’d best sign-up quickly at https://destination-country.com/#joindc

DC Family subscribers get a raft of perks with their subscription including regular advance listens to new music, exclusive competitions, priority questions and registrations for all Destination Country events, and access to a private Facebook Group.

Destination Country was launched in February 2020 by Entertainment Focus, LYRIC Magazine, Off the Record UK and Your Life in a Song. During the pandemic, the collective has been running regular live shows on Facebook and Happy (Half) Hour events on Zoom featuring the likes of Sara Evans, Jordan Davis, Michael Ray, Walker Hayes, Cam and Lauren Jenkins.

Last night, Destination Country announced new events with Ryan Kinder, The Wandering Hearts, Lauren Jenkins and Drake White, all taking place in the coming weeks.

