EF Country Podcast Episode 57: Country Music and Politics

Pip and Laura look at the rocky relationship between the genre and politics.

The Chicks
Credit: Robin Harper

Unless you’ve been living under a rock the past few weeks and months, you can’t fail to have noticed there’s been a US Presidential Election going on.

Over the weekend Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner although current President, Donald Trump, refuses to concede and is launching legal challenges to turn the election in his favour. With everyone talking about politics, Pip and Laura discuss the relationship Country Music and politics have in the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast.

From The Chicks to Chris Janson, the podcast highlights some of the times that politics have got in between artists and their fans.

