Win A Claptrap Special Edition Xbox Series X From 2K Games

Entries must be in by 7th December.

Published

Xbox Series X Borderlands
Credit: XboxPope / 2K Games

What’s better than unboxing a brand new next console? Unboxing a one of a kind special edition console that you’ve won, for free, that’s what!

This opportunity is actually a real one thanks to 2K Games. They have teamed up with designer XboxPope to come up with this one of a kind Xbox Series X console. If you’re a fan of the Borderlands franchise I’m sure you’ve already recognised who the design is based on. For those who haven’t played Borderlands the console is based on Claptrap. Claptrap is your robot buddy who helps you on your way as you explore the worlds of Borderlands and has developed quite a cult following.

Xbox Series X Borderlands
Credit: XboxPope / 2K Games

To enter the competition all you need to do is design and submit a poster or piece of art inspired by Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition. The deadline for submissions in 7th December.

You need to submit your entries via the official site.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

