Guy Sebastian – ‘T.R.U.T.H.’ review

Singer-songwriter Guy Sebastian was the winner of the first series of ‘Australian Idol’ in 2003. Since then he’s released 8 albums and established himself as one of the most popular and successful artists in Australia. He’s also been a constant on the panels of singing competitions including ‘The X Factor Australia’ and ‘The Voice Australia’, and he represented his country at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest, where he finished in fifth place. Recently Sebastian released his ninth studio album ‘T.R.U.T.H.’, the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Conscious’.

Embracing the modern release strategy, Sebastian unveiled six of the album’s 12 tracks prior to it arriving. ‘Choir’ has been the biggest hit so far, peaking at number 7 on the ARIA Chart and hitting 3x Platinum sales. The song has been his most successful in a way, which isn’t surprising given how catchy it is. The gospel-inflected song is uplifting, feel-good and perfect for these miserable times we’re all living in.

One of the things you noticed quickly about ‘T.R.U.T.H.’ is just how versatile Sebastian is as a vocalist and an artist. The album opens with lead single ‘Before I Go’, which is a moody piano-led track injected with a whole lot of soul. Sebastian’s vocal is jaw-dropping as he works his way from his low register to his rich and strong upper register. His riffs are to die for too. ‘Believer’ is another song that really showcases just what a gifted vocalist Sebastian is. He has one of those voices that’s able to communicate every nuance and emotion, and you really feel the words he’s singing.

One of the standout moments comes on ‘Standing With You’, an empowerment anthem that is packed with solid advice and words of comfort. Like ‘Choir’, it feels incredibly poignant right now and I can imagine the song become a source of support for a lot of people. Elsewhere on the record the R&B groove of ‘Only Thing Missing’ will make you long for summer, ‘Love On Display’ is a big pop moment with gospel influences, and ‘In a World (feat Shungudzo) is a huge ballad that sees Sebastian’s voice hit new heights as he sings about tolerance and acceptance.

The album comes to a close with the double punch of ‘If He Won’t’, a dramatic and soaring ballad, and the dreamy ‘Fantasize’, which sees Sebastian channelling his inner Craig David as his voice slides over skittish beats.

Guy Sebastian is an incredible talent and a world class vocalist. How he’s not had more success here in the UK is beyond me. He can stand up there with the biggest stars in pop and he can out sing most of them. ‘T.R.U.T.H.’ is an album that’s packed with life-affirming lyrics, catchy melodies and vocals that will leave you speechless. It’s a very strong album and Sebastian hasn’t sounded this good in a while.

Credit: RCA

Track list: 1. Before I Go 2. Believer 3. Choir 4. I’m Your Man 5. Standing With You 6. Only Thing Missing 7. Love On Display 8. Who I Love 9. In a World (feat. Shungudzo) 10. Let Me Drink (feat. The HamilTones & Wale) 11. If He Won’t 12. Fantasize Record label: RCA Release date: 16th October 2020 Buy ‘T.R.U.T.H.’