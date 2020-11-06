Premiere: watch the video for Declan O’Rourke’s ‘Andy Sells Coke’

Declan O’Rourke is premiering the video for his new single ‘Andy Sells Coke’, exclusively with Entertainment Focus.

The song is the second to be lifted from his upcoming album ‘Arrivals’, which was produced by Paul Weller. The album arrives on 5th February 2021 via eastwest records.

A vividly painted modern social anthem, Declan describes ‘Andy Sells Coke’ as “a forty something’s rude re-awakening to nightlife in the city”. The track features Paul Weller on guitar alongside Declan on vocals and guitar.

‘Arrivals’ showcases O’Rourke’s first new material in two years and brings us the most emotionally raw and affecting album of his career. Produced by Paul Weller at Black Barn Studio, Surrey, the sound is stripped back to Declan’s soulful and resonant voice, the virtuosic acoustic guitar playing for which he’s renowned and only the occasional sparse arrangement of strings and late-night drums bringing colour and light to the LP’s 10 songs.

Weller, a fan of Declan’s songwriting for some years, also adds his multi-instrumental abilities to the recordings, including a beautiful piano accompaniment to the closing track.

O’Rourke’s last album ‘Chronicles Of The Great Irish Famine’, documented rare first-hand accounts from that devastating period of Irish history and garnered numerous awards.