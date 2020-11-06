Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Declan O'Rourke

Music

Premiere: watch the video for Declan O’Rourke’s ‘Andy Sells Coke’

The single is the second to be lifted from upcoming album ‘Arrivals’.

Published

Declan O’Rourke is premiering the video for his new single ‘Andy Sells Coke’, exclusively with Entertainment Focus.

The song is the second to be lifted from his upcoming album ‘Arrivals’, which was produced by Paul Weller. The album arrives on 5th February 2021 via eastwest records.

A vividly painted modern social anthem, Declan describes ‘Andy Sells Coke’ as “a forty something’s rude re-awakening to nightlife in the city”. The track features Paul Weller on guitar alongside Declan on vocals and guitar.

‘Arrivals’ showcases O’Rourke’s first new material in two years and brings us the most emotionally raw and affecting album of his career. Produced by Paul Weller at Black Barn Studio, Surrey, the sound is stripped back to Declan’s soulful and resonant voice, the virtuosic acoustic guitar playing for which he’s renowned and only the occasional sparse arrangement of strings and late-night drums bringing colour and light to the LP’s 10 songs.

Weller, a fan of Declan’s songwriting for some years, also adds his multi-instrumental abilities to the recordings, including a beautiful piano accompaniment to the closing track.

O’Rourke’s last album ‘Chronicles Of The Great Irish Famine’, documented rare first-hand accounts from that devastating period of Irish history and garnered numerous awards.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

JuBillee JuBillee

EF Country

Interview: JuBillee on debut album, new single bed of lies and working with Billy farrell

Scottish duo JuBillee are about to be the next big thing in UK country. The group – formed of vocalist Justine Wilson and singer,...

2 days ago
Oculus Quest 2 Oculus Quest 2

Games & Tech

Oculus Quest 2 Review

Our thoughts on the latest VR offering from Oculus.

4 days ago
Caroline Marquard Caroline Marquard

EF Country

Interview: Caroline Marquard talks about her EP ‘The Prologue’

The Country singer-songwriter opens up about her music.

5 days ago
Daniel Donskoy Daniel Donskoy

Music

Daniel Donskoy releases new single ’24’

The actor is switching his focus to music.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you