Static and Ben El enlist Black Eyed Peas for ‘Shake Ya Boom Boom’

Israeli pop duo Static and Ben El have teamed up with Black Eyed Peas for their new single ‘Shake Ya Boom Boom’.

The track includes a new and innovative video experience in a smart-phone format that features Black Eyed Peas’ will.i.am, taboo, and apl.de.app. ‘Shake Ya Boom Boom’ features a synergy of classic club beats and energetic up-tempo sounds.

The music video was shot in a smart-phone style with TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram clips of Static & Ben El, the Black Eyed Peas, and influencers that total a combined social media reach of 50 million grooving to the beat and lip-syncing the catchy chorus.

‘Shake Ya Boom Boom’ follows the recent success of their early 2020 release ‘Further Up (Na, Na, Na, Na, Na)/Subelo’ and the July 2020 release of ‘Milli’ featuring triple-platinum Brooklyn rapper Flipp Dinero.

Static and Ben El have been increasing their worldwide recognition since joining Saban Music Group (S.M.G.) after releasing their breakout hit ‘Further Up (Na, Na, Na, Na, Na),’ featuring Pitbull. Since its January 2020 release, the track has garnered nearly 40 million views on YouTube and 80 million streams across platforms.