Steps debut new single ‘Something in Your Eyes’ – take a listen

Steps have released ‘Something In Your Eyes’, the second single from their upcoming album ‘What the Future Holds‘.

‘Something In Your Eyes’ premiere on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show and was made available immediately after on streaming and download platforms. The official video will then be teased on Lorraine tomorrow and then premiered on YouTube at 10am.

The song gleefully celebrates the past via a classic, ABBA-esque chorus, a joyous key change and a brilliantly unexpected staggered outro.

Speaking of ‘Something In Your Eyes’, the five-piece added: “It’s so much fun and is a nod to old Steps. You can’t help but sing along and feel uplifted by it. Something In Your Eyes is the perfect follow up to What The Future Holds and we can’t wait for everyone to hear it and perform it on tour next year”.

Steps will release their new album ‘What The Future Hold’s on 27th November 2020 and they’ll be heading out on tour in 2021. They’ve treated fans to the title track from the record along with album track ‘Under My Skin’ so far.

The full dates for the ‘What The Future Holds 2021 UK Tour’ are: