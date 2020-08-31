Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

Top 5 performances at the MTV VMA Awards 2020

We pick our favourite performances from last night’s show.

Published

Maluma at the MTV VMAs 2020
Credit: MTV

The MTV VMA Awards 2020 took place last night and it was a very different affair to normal.

Due to the pandemic the event was socially distanced and it aired from New York City, using a mixture of studio sets and video screens with audience members attending in their cars. Keke Palmer ('Scream Queens') hosted the extravaganza, which featured performances from the cream of the music industry including Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, CNCO, Maluma, Doja Cat and more.

Lady Gaga reigned supreme with 5 wins including 'Artist of the Year' and 'Song of the Year' for her Ariana Grande collaboration 'Rain On Me'.

We've picked our five favourite performances from the night so keep reading to find out who made the cut...

Prev1 of 5
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

5. Black Eyed Peas – ‘Vida Loca / I Gotta Feeling’

While we’re not sure about the flashing cod-pieces (what were they about?), we loved the Black Eyed Peas’ high-energy performance of ‘Vida Loca’ from their new album ‘Translation’. Tyga appeared on stage with the group and Nicky Jam was beamed in on a huge video projection screen. The group ended their performance with their anthem ‘I Gotta Feeling’ complete with an alien abduction.

Prev1 of 5
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Roblox Roblox

Games & Tech

The 10 spookiest games on Roblox you can play this Halloween

Lots of games to scare you silly this Halloween.

October 23, 2019
Sky Sharks Sky Sharks

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest 2020: Sky Sharks review

Flying sharks and Nazi zombies? This has gotta be fun right?

4 days ago
Roblox Adopt Me Roblox Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Some of the worst scams in Adopt Me on Roblox

Trade safe.

May 26, 2020
The Mavericks The Mavericks

EF Country

The Mavericks – En Español album review

The legendary band release their first Spanish-language album.

August 21, 2020



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you