Static & Ben El rework ‘Bella’ to include 24KGOLDN – watch the video

Israeli duo Static & Ben El have reworked their single ‘Bella’ to feature rapper 24KGOLDN.

The new single and accompanying music video are available now. 24KGOLDN brings a fresh new flow to the track, adding to the original fun and vibrant pop song.

The video, directed by Eliot Lee, takes place at a beautiful mansion which Static & Ben El and 24kGOLDN are exploring alongside a mysterious set of masked individuals.

‘Bella’ featuring 24KGOLDN comes off the back of viral successes ‘Further Up’ with Pitbull, ‘Tudo Bom’ with J Balvin, ‘Milli’ with Flipp Dinero and ‘Hanukkah’, the duo’s recent track which topped the Shazam charts in Israel.

Static & Ben El currently hold a world record for the most-watched Israeli music video in history and have over 100 million streams,779+ million YouTube views, 1M listeners on Spotify, and more than 1M followers on Instagram.

In 2021 they completed a recording and promo tour in the USA, performing on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ and ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’. Their songs have been featured on NBC’s ‘World of Dance’ and programs like ‘Good Morning America’, ‘Live with Kelly & Ryan’, and ‘The View’.