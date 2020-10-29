Connect with us

‘Blair Witch’ Out Now For Oculus Quest

Out now on the Oculus Store.

Published

Blair Witch Oculus
Credit: Bloober Team

Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition is a story-driven, psychological VR horror game that immerses players in with the terror hidden in the Black Hills Forest. Bloober Team’s original story, inspired by the cinematic lore of Blair Witch, was rebuilt for the Oculus Quest platform and features a new control system optimized for VR gameplay, new creature encounters, and spine-chilling in-game events to surprise and scare.

Other features include a new gesture command system for your canine companion, Bullet. Give him treats right out of your hand, pet him at any time, and even play fetch! Dive deeper into the darkness with newly-designed interactive environments where you can catch, throw, and stack objects, as well as map out your plan on paper with an interactive marker, and interact with drawers, doors, gates, buttons, and more.

Watch the announcement trailer below:

Designed with the Oculus Quest platform in mind, Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition supports higher resolution and high-quality textures made possible by the power of this new hardware.

Blair Witch is available today in the Oculus store for £22.99 and is planned to release on additional VR platforms in the coming months.

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below:

Blair Witch Oculus
Blair Witch Oculus
Blair Witch Oculus
Blair Witch Oculus
Blair Witch Oculus
Blair Witch Oculus

In this article:
