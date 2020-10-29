‘Strobophagia: Rave Horror’ Is Out Now

Strobophagia: Rave Horror, described as a macabre psychedelic music sensation, is now available on Steam.

In search of the ultimate freedom of expression, players will be able to participate in wanton inebriation, wear fluorescent body paint and convulse to a range of original EDM tunes – including trance, house and techno – before the Headless Rave Festival’s organizers demand the ultimate sacrifice. Fans who buy the game during its first week will receive a 15% discount. Curious ravers can enjoy a free demo of the title before purchase.

Watch the launch trailer below:

“Our team spent years perfecting Strobophagia’s mesmerizing and gruesome personality,” says Ben Clarke, CEO of Green Tile Digital. “It’s an experience unlike anything any horror game or EDM aficionado has ever seen. We can’t wait to dance, drink and lose our minds together with fans this Halloween.”

When the carefree carnival takes a turn for the worse, players must use an in-game smartphone app mechanic to solve puzzles and connect with other ravers in order to make it out of the neon-drenched woods alive. As fans learn to maintain their sanity, they must try their best to avoid wandering into the shadows before occult forces consume their consciousness forever.

We’ve already taken a look at the demo and you can see some of our gameplay in the video below: