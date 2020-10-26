Connect with us

Arrow Video FrightFest October 2020 – our Top 15 films of the festival

Find out which films we loved at tis year’s festival.

Published

Relic
Credit: Signature Entertainment

Arrow Video FrightFest returned for a five-day event last week running from Wednesday 21st to Sunday 25th October.

With an incredible 44 feature films showing over the duration of the festival, there was a lot to enjoy ranging from ghost stories to sci-fi adventures and everything inbetween. I managed to catch all of the films and after careful consideration, I've picked my 15 favourites.

Keep reading to find out what made the cut...

15. The Owners

Julius Berg’s twist on the home invasion sub-genre was clever, gripping and very intense. With standout performances from Sylvester McCoy and Maisie Williams, we could even forgive the random aspect ratio change in the middle of the film.

Read our full review of ‘The Owners’

