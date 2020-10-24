Connect with us

Watch: Lakeview debut music video for ‘In Case You Forgot (My Hometown)’

The music video is out now.

Published

Lakeview have debuted the music video for their latest track ‘In Case You Forgot (My Hometown)’.

The video premiered exclusively on CMT, who have named the duo as October’s CMT Next Up Now artist. The clip is directed by Dan Drachman and it was filmed just outside of Nashville.

The perfect visual to their latest release, the video follows a young man whose ex refuses to leave his hometown after their breakup – even going so far as to bring her new flame to their former haunts. Lakeview take a backseat in the on-screen heartbreak, narrating the story by singing their relatable tune from the bed of a sparkling ’69 Chevy pickup.

“It was such a pleasure to work with Dan Drachman and his team,” Jesse Denaro explains to CMT. “Together we were able to make a video that really speaks to the song, capturing the idea and portraying it perfectly.”

“It’s always surreal to see the finished product,” Luke Healy continues. “You work for hours and hours on something, sacrificing time with friends and family, trying to make everything come together. So, when it’s finished, and you see how amazing it panned out, there ain’t nothing like it. We’re proud of it and hope everyone else loves it as much as we do.”

Lakeview co-wrote ‘In Case You Forgot (My Hometown)’ with Quint Collins and co-produced the track alongside Jonathan Roach.

