Sara Evans teams up with Dolly Parton, Rita Wilson, Jordin Sparks and Monica for charity single

Sara Evans has joined forces with Dolly Parton, Monica, Jordin Sparks, Sara Evans and Rita Wilson for charity single ‘Pink’.

The special collaboration benefits Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organisation. The song is written by Erin Kinsey, Jodi Marr and Victoria Shaw, produced by Victoria Shaw, distributed by Brighter Day Records.

“After performing at Opry Goes Pink last year, I’m thrilled to be supporting Susan G. Komen again this year in a very big way,” shared Sara. “There is something magical that happens when women band together to have a positive impact on the world for our sisters and our daughters.”

Each year breast cancer kills more than 42,000 women and men in the U.S. alone. Since 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed at some point in her lifetime, nearly everyone has or will be touched by this disease, whether personally or by someone they love.



“We are extremely honored that Sara Evans has lent her immense talents to help us give a moment of hope and inspiration to everyone touched by breast cancer,” said Paula Schneider, CEO of Susan G. Komen. “As a breast cancer survivor who lost my mother to metastatic breast cancer, I know first-hand the toll this disease takes on entire families. There is life before breast cancer and life after. We all dream of a world when pink is just another color.”



Komen noted that due to disruptions in health care services and the financial impact caused by the pandemic, Komen’s help is needed now more than ever. As breast cancer patients’ trusted partner, Komen provides support through services such as a free Breast Care Helpline, which provides emotional support in addition to guidance to national and local resources. Komen’s Treatment Assistance Program helps pay for expenses that may serve as a financial barrier to receiving the care patients need to live longer, better lives. And through a combination of research, community health programs and advocacy, Komen is working to support those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures.