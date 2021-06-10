Lakeview announce new EP ‘Small Town Famous’ for release this month

Rising Country duo Lakeview will release their new EP ‘Small Town Famous’ on 25th June 2021.

Their debut project release, ‘Small Town Famous’ features five songs, all co-written and co-produced by the band – Jesse Denaro and Luke Healy. The EP features songs the are new summertime anthems and a couple of tracks that garnered the duo plenty of attention.

“We are so dang excited to share this EP with everyone,” Denaro explains. “With everything that has happened over the past year, this project has been a long time coming, but it feels so great to finally release some new music and give fans another chance to learn a little more about us with each of these songs. This EP is essentially a collection of the songs we’re most proud of, so when it’s all said and done, we just hope everyone enjoys it as much as we do – and that they sit back, crack a cold one, and turn that volume up.”

To celebrate the release of the EP, the band has released new track ‘Hits Different’. Written by Denaro, Healy, Quint Collins and Jake Rose, the hard-charging track raises a glass to small town living.

“This song is the perfect combination of our backgrounds, both as songwriters and musicians,” says Healy. “From the wall of guitars to the slamming tones of the drums, I love how intense and heavy this song feels – in the best way possible. I think our Rock & Roll roots definitely influence each of our songs, but this time, we really let them come out to play. For me, something about this track truly hits different, and I hope everyone who hears it feels the same way.”

The track listing for ‘Small Town Famous’ is:

1. “Poor Me” (Jesse Denaro, Luke Healy, Cody Quistad)

2. “She Drove Me To The Bar” (Jesse Denaro, Luke Healy, Dave Thompson)

3. “Hits Different” – (Jesse Denaro, Luke Healy, Quint Collins, Jake Rose)

4. “Do It All Again” (Jesse Denaro, Luke Healy, Cody Quistad)

5. “Drink With My Friends” – (Jesse Denaro, Luke Healy, Quint Collins)

*All tracks produced by LAKEVIEW + Jonathan Roach