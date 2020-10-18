Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lakeview

EF Country

Lakeview release new track ‘In Case You Forgot (My Hometown)’

The rising duo have a new song out right now.

Published

Lakeview – Jesse Denaro and Luke Healy – have released new track ‘In Case You Forgot (My Hometown).

They wrote the track with Quint Collins and co-produced it alongside Jonathan Roach. The song has a rock & roll-tinged undertone and it tells the story of a guy whose ex chooses to stick around his hometown after their breakup, continuing to visit their former haunts with a new man by her side – but seeing an ex-flame with someone new isn’t exactly the cure for heartbreak.

“‘In Case You Forgot (My Hometown)’ is actually inspired by a very real situation that a friend of ours was going through, so we wanted to write it from his perspective,” explains Healy. “It’s so fun to write a song from another person’s point of view because you get to say all things they want to say – without any ramifications, of course. We haven’t done this much, so it was an awesome experience for us.”

“I feel like this is one of the most relatable songs we’ve ever written,” Denaro continues. “Our goal is – and always will be – to write songs that people connect to, and I really hope this song reflects that. I’m so excited about this song being in the world and couldn’t be prouder of what myself, Luke, and our team have created with ‘In Case You Forgot (My Hometown).’”

Fans can tune in to CMT Music on Monday (19/10) for the exclusive premiere of the brand-new video for the track.

More new music from Lakeview is expected in the coming months.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Petric Petric

EF Country

Premiere: watch Petric’s music video for ‘All Who Wander’

The Canadian Country trio releases their new video today.

3 days ago
Stealing Chaplin Stealing Chaplin

Film

‘Stealing Chaplin’ coming to UK cinemas on Friday

Watch the trailer for the crime caper now.

3 days ago
Top Gear 29/2 Top Gear 29/2

TV

‘Top Gear’ Series 29 Episode 2 Recap

Featuring insurance write offs, a wall of death and yet another crash.

6 days ago
You Should Have Left You Should Have Left

Competitions

Win ‘You Should Have Left’ on Blu-ray

We're giving away a copy of the Blumhouse horror.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you