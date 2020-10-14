Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

‘Drone Swarm’ Set For Release in October

Free demo available now on Steam.

Published

Drone Swarm
Credit: StillAlive / Astragon

Drone Swarm is a new take on the RTS genre developed by SillAlive and published by Astragon. What makes this title stand out from the rest of the field are the tools you are given to play the game. There are 32,000 of them and they’re all drones.

You will play the role of Captain Carter and armed with the power of 32,000 drones you to keep your mothership, the Argo, safe from alien attacks. As you get to grips with controlling the swarm you’ll be able to create defensive shields whilst looking for the perfect time to counter-attack.

Enemies will have various attributes making each a unique challenge. Some will be quick and agile, some will have powerful shields whilst others will employ secret and devastating attacks in their attempt to take out your ship.

As you progress there will be upgrade options for your mothership and drones giving you more advanced capabilities and giving you more tactics to employ.

Drone Swarm will be out for PC on 20th October 2020, if you want to check it out before then there is a free demo available on Steam.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Check Out All Of The New Pets From Fossil Eggs In The Dinosaur Update In ‘Adopt Me’ on ‘Roblox’

Which pet are you looking forward to the most?

6 days ago
Petric Petric

EF Country

Canadian Country trio Petric release new single ‘All Who Wander’

The single is available to download and stream now.

4 days ago
Gaming Gaming

Games & Tech

Is Your Gaming More Than A Habit?

Gaming can be fun but keep your eye on the warning signs.

6 days ago
Circus Of Horrors Circus Of Horrors

Film

‘Circus Of Horrors’ coming to Blu-ray for the first time on Monday

The 60s classic has been fully restored.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you