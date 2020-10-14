Fall Update Is Now Live In ‘Adopt Me’ On ‘Roblox’ And Features A New Area

Last week in Adopt Me we got the Fossil Egg ( I got a T-Rex from my first egg, I know jammy right?!) update and straight away we get another update. It is now Fall season on Adoption Island and the entire map has had an autumnal facelift. The developers have even added a new area for us to explore.

The next time you log in and head to the main island you’ll be met with a very different sight. Gone are the vibrant greens of the tree which have now been replaced with oranges and yellows. Not only that but there are leafy patches on the ground, you’ll also see leaves falling as you walk around.

Credit: Roblox

For the time being the beach area has closed and has been replaced with hot springs instead which is much more fitting as temperatures start to fall. The hot springs will appear in your routine quests rather than the beach and you’ll receive double bucks each time you complete the quest.

In addition to the new area, players are being rewarded (at the time of writing) with a free leaf crown. You will also find new furniture items available if you’re in the mood to spruce up your house.

Perhaps most intriguingly is the cryptic message you’ll see on the Adopt Me main page. The message shows a picture of a bone with the message ‘You hear rattling in the distance’ which can only mean that there will shortly be a Halloween event announcement.