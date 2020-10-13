Black Deer Festival adds more artists to 2021 line-up

Black Deer Festival has announced some additions to its 2021 line-up including Lucinda Williams, Drive-By Truckers and Colter Wall.

They’ll be joined by Midlands-via-Senegal modern soul singing sensation Jordan Mackampa, Philadelphia/L.A. vintage folk rockers Mt. Joy and critically acclaimed two-time Native American Music Award winner Samantha Crain.

The stars of the Live Fire BBQ showcase, featuring Sam Evans & Shauna Guinn of Hang Fire Kitchen, BBC Food regular Genevieve Taylor, Ready Steady Cook’s Romy Gill and Countrywoodsmoke’s Marcus Bawdon plus many more have also been announced.

The three-day festival takes place on 18th – 20th June 2021, returning to the historic Eridge Park, Kent featuring major artists including Wilco, The Waterboys, Robert Plant and The Dead South.

The corner of Black Deer that is home to The Roadhouse is where you’ll feel the growl of the Americana counter-culture. Desertscene bring the best of underground psych and blues to the deer park and for 2021 ticketholders can expect more loud and heavy jams thanks to returning primal blues-rock duo The Picturebooks, Swedish rock’n’rollers Siena Root, the dark and hypnotic Indian Queens, the volume splitting riffs of Israeli three piece The Great Machine and psych rock exploration courtesy of Cheshire’s 1968.

Alongside the musical program, Black Deer Festival are once again cooking up a storm in their Live Fire Arena. Promising even more mouth-watering delights than were served up in 2019, Jon Finch and Ben Merrington – founders of Grillstock, the largest authentic BBQ festival outside of the US – are back curating the area, pioneering the Americana barbecue scene in the UK’s festival fields once again.

Set to transport Black Deer attendees to America’s deep south, Live Fire will see the very best chefs, pitmasters, butchers and woodsmen appear in their own fiery performance of cooking demonstrations and masterclasses that’ll both educate and inspire. For 2021, Live Fire chefs include Caravan’s Group Executive Chef Matt Burgess, former River Cottage chef, author and TV authority Tim Maddams, CountryWoodSmoke’s Marcus Bawdon, Hunter Gatherer Cook’s Nick Weston, founder of DeliVita wood-fired ovens Joe Formisano, Hang Fire Southern Kitchen’s Sam Evans & Shuana Guinn, owner of Bristol Fire School, chef and acclaimed best-selling author Genevieve Taylor, charcoal guru Whittle & Flame’s Matt Williams, chef, food writer and latest Ready Steady Cook star Romy Gill MBE, world class BBQ competition team Bunch Of Swines, Game and Flames’ hunt specialist and chef Cai ap Bryn, and Weber BBQ’s Head Grill Masters Dan Cooper and Gyles Foster.

For the 2021 festival Eridge Park is set to offer early entry to ticketholders from 4PM Thursday 17th June for an additional fee, whilst kids are able to go for free. This will offer access to the General Campsite with amenities, food and beverages available.

Black Deer will be launching Jackson Social – an adult only members bar. For an additional fee, festival goers can enjoy an outside covered seating area, cocktail bar, lounge seating, all day food options, phone charging, fancy toilets, fire pit, and DJs plus exclusive acoustic performances. There will be limited tickets available.

With some members of the Black Deer team having been personally affected by the pandemic and having seen first-hand the incredible work and sacrifices made by so many, they have decided to show their gratitude and thanks by inviting 1,500 NHS and key workers as guests to Black Deer Festival 2021.

Black Deer are also creating a dedicated shop including Black Deer merchandise and collaborative designs to launch online on the 8th October with new merchandise being dropped throughout the year right through to the festival launch.

Full weekend tickets and day tickets are on sale via: https://blackdeerfestival.seetickets.com/tour/black-deer-festival-2021

The day splits are: