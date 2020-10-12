The Hello Darlins team up with Joey Landreth for new single ‘Aberdeen’

The Hello Darlins have enlisted singer/guitarist Joey Landreth of The Bros. Landreth.

‘Aberdeen’ is a song about a horse, written by the Darlins’ co-founders, singer Candace Lacina and Hammond organist Mike Little. But what it’s really about is loyalty and friendship, and how to extend that beyond the boundaries of a ‘fence-line’ or lifetime.

Candace explains, “When we played the demo for Joey Landreth, he got it right away. We recorded it in our home studio and he delivered such a heartfelt vocal, the way only Joey Landreth can.”



Also appearing on the track is Tammy Rogers from The SteelDrivers who added a breathtaking mandolin part, with Mike Little contributing on accordion.



In Joey Landreth’s view, “The Hello Darlins is a collection of some of the finest musicians and people I know. Playing with them is a joy and recording this song and video was a blast. This is such a beautiful song that weaves a delicate and complex story. Great music made by great people. It doesn’t get better than that!”



The concept of The Hello Darlins first took shape back in 2016 when Calgary-based Lacina and Little (also known as MFL), crossed paths again after first meeting at a recording studio six years earlier. Upon reconnecting, they soon found themselves making music together in between their work with other artists, an impressive list that ranges from Shania Twain to Charlie Major, The Road Hammers to George Canyon as well as the late B.B. King.



Through The Hello Darlins, Lacina and Little, along with a powerhouse supporting cast of Canada’s most in-demand session musicians, combine all of their skills and influences to forge a hybrid of country, gospel and blues like no other.