Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Hello Darlins

EF Country

The Hello Darlins team up with Joey Landreth for new single ‘Aberdeen’

The new single and video is out now.

Published

The Hello Darlins have enlisted singer/guitarist Joey Landreth of The Bros. Landreth.

‘Aberdeen’ is a song about a horse, written by the Darlins’ co-founders, singer Candace Lacina and Hammond organist Mike Little. But what it’s really about is loyalty and friendship, and how to extend that beyond the boundaries of a ‘fence-line’ or lifetime.

Candace explains, “When we played the demo for Joey Landreth, he got it right away. We recorded it in our home studio and he delivered such a heartfelt vocal, the way only Joey Landreth can.” 

Also appearing on the track is Tammy Rogers from The SteelDrivers who added a breathtaking mandolin part, with Mike Little contributing on accordion.

In Joey Landreth’s view, “The Hello Darlins is a collection of some of the finest musicians and people I know. Playing with them is a joy and recording this song and video was a blast.  This is such a beautiful song that weaves a delicate and complex story. Great music made by great people. It doesn’t get better than that!”

The concept of The Hello Darlins first took shape back in 2016 when Calgary-based Lacina and Little (also known as MFL), crossed paths again after first meeting at a recording studio six years earlier. Upon reconnecting, they soon found themselves making music together in between their work with other artists, an impressive list that ranges from Shania Twain to Charlie Major, The Road Hammers to George Canyon as well as the late B.B. King.

Through The Hello Darlins, Lacina and Little, along with a powerhouse supporting cast of Canada’s most in-demand session musicians, combine all of their skills and influences to forge a hybrid of country, gospel and blues like no other.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Check Out All Of The New Pets From Fossil Eggs In The Dinosaur Update In ‘Adopt Me’ on ‘Roblox’

Which pet are you looking forward to the most?

4 days ago
French & Saunders: Titting About French & Saunders: Titting About

Arts

French & Saunders launch new podcast ‘Titting About’ on Audible

The comedy duo has a new podcast.

6 days ago
The Simpsons The Simpsons

TV

Season 31 of ‘The Simpsons’ to premiere on Disney+ in November

All 22 episodes will debut on 6th November.

6 days ago
The Witcher 2 The Witcher 2

TV

‘The Witcher’ Season 2: Take A Peek At Henry Cavill’s New Armour

Exclusively on Netflix.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you