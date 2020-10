Following an unscheduled week off, the EF Country Podcast is back with a brand new episode today.

With Morgan Wallen hitting the headlines recently after being dropped from a ‘Saturday Night Live’ performance following footage of him partying without a mask, Pip and Laura decided to take a look back through the years and discuss some of the scandals that have rocked the Country music genre.

Pick your platform below and don’t forget to subscribe…

Apple Music

Listen to Episode 53 now

Podomatic

Spotify