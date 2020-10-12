Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

James May: Oh Cook

TV

‘James May: Oh Cook’ coming to Amazon Prime Video in November – watch the trailer

The new series will launch next month.

Published

James May a.k.a Captain Slow is set to return to Prime Video with his sophomore solo instalment, this time in the format of a brand-new cookery series, ‘James May: Oh Cook’. 

The synopsis for the new show is:

James May is not a chef. But that’s the whole point: you don’t need to be a brilliant cook to make delicious food. Transporting us to the Far East, the Med, and the local pub – all from the comfort of a home economist’s kitchen – he’ll knock up delicious recipes that you can actually make yourself, with ingredients you can actually buy. And all without the usual television cooking format trickery.

The series is based on James’ first cookbook ‘Oh Cook!: 60 easy recipes that any idiot can make’, published by Pavilion Books on 29th October 2020.

James will also be returning to screens with Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond later this year with the highly-anticipated second instalment special of The Grand Tour, also exclusive to Prime Video.

‘James May: Oh Cook’ launches Friday 13th November on Amazon Prime Video.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Check Out All Of The New Pets From Fossil Eggs In The Dinosaur Update In ‘Adopt Me’ on ‘Roblox’

Which pet are you looking forward to the most?

4 days ago
French & Saunders: Titting About French & Saunders: Titting About

Arts

French & Saunders launch new podcast ‘Titting About’ on Audible

The comedy duo has a new podcast.

6 days ago
The Simpsons The Simpsons

TV

Season 31 of ‘The Simpsons’ to premiere on Disney+ in November

All 22 episodes will debut on 6th November.

6 days ago
The Witcher 2 The Witcher 2

TV

‘The Witcher’ Season 2: Take A Peek At Henry Cavill’s New Armour

Exclusively on Netflix.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you