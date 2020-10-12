‘James May: Oh Cook’ coming to Amazon Prime Video in November – watch the trailer

James May a.k.a Captain Slow is set to return to Prime Video with his sophomore solo instalment, this time in the format of a brand-new cookery series, ‘James May: Oh Cook’.

The synopsis for the new show is:

James May is not a chef. But that’s the whole point: you don’t need to be a brilliant cook to make delicious food. Transporting us to the Far East, the Med, and the local pub – all from the comfort of a home economist’s kitchen – he’ll knock up delicious recipes that you can actually make yourself, with ingredients you can actually buy. And all without the usual television cooking format trickery.

The series is based on James’ first cookbook ‘Oh Cook!: 60 easy recipes that any idiot can make’, published by Pavilion Books on 29th October 2020.

James will also be returning to screens with Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond later this year with the highly-anticipated second instalment special of The Grand Tour, also exclusive to Prime Video.

‘James May: Oh Cook’ launches Friday 13th November on Amazon Prime Video.