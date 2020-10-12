Anne-Marie to replace Meghan Trainor on the 2021 series of ‘The Voice UK’

British recording artist Anne-Marie will be replacing Meghan Trainor for series 10 of ‘The Voice UK‘ in 2021.

The award-winning singer will join returning coaches Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am as they hunt for the next big singing star.

Anne-Marie said: “I am SO excited to join Sir Tom, will.i.am and Olly as the new coach on The Voice UK. I can’t wait to work with incredible undiscovered talent! Wahoooooo!”

The lucky winner of the 2021 series will secure a recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD.

Sir Tom Jones said: “I am really looking forward to working with Anne-Marie for the upcoming series of The Voice UK. Anne-Marie will bring an injection of fresh energy and ideas which is fantastic. I’m excited and anticipating a fun and challenging new Series 10!”

will.i.am said: “I’m really excited about this new season and welcoming Anne-Marie as our newest Coach on The Voice UK. With her songwriting, singing and performance skills, plus her tell-it-like-it-is approach, this makes her the perfect mix-it-up addition to this season.”

Olly Murs said: “I’m so happy that Anne-Marie is joining us on the new season of The Voice UK. She was my guest mentor in 2019 and the advice and help she gave to my contestants that day was invaluable. I’m a huge champion of her. I can’t wait to hear about her own journey and I’m sure she will be a fantastic Coach. She is one of the biggest female artists in the industry right now, so it’s great to have her join the team and also help bring the Essex ratio up! We are taking over!“

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, ITV said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming one of the UK’s most popular new music stars, Anne-Marie, into the ITV family and to The Voice UK. Anne-Marie’s personality shines through on screen and I think she’ll be a great addition as a Coach on this family favourite show.”

Series 10 of ‘The Voice UK’ will be hosted by Emma Willis and it will feature 12 episodes. A new format known as ‘The Block’ will be introduced during the Blind auditions, which allows each of the four coaches to stop a fellow coach from adding a singer to their team.

‘The Voice UK’ series 10 will begin in 2021 on ITV.