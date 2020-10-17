First images released for Shondaland’s ‘Bridgerton’

Netflix has released a series of first-look images for ‘Bridgerton’, the first series from Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland.

The series, inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels, is created by longtime Shonda Rhimes collaborator, Chris Van Dusen (‘Scandal’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Private Practice’) and is set to debut on 25th December globally on Netflix.

‘Bridgerton’ stars Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Bessie Carter and Harriet Cains and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

The series follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled.

Credit: Netflix

But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.

‘Bridgerton’ is a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all.

